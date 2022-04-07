New York Tri State cricket team to visit Guyana from April 8

Coach Fraser says playing on turf pitches will benefit

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Under Head Coach former Guyana U-19 and First-Class Pacer Linden Fraser, the New York Tri State team is scheduled to tour Guyana from April 8-18.

The visitors will arrive here tomorrow and will travel to a New Amsterdam Hotel before playing their first 50-over match against a Berbice Under-17 Select team at Albion on Saturday from 09:30 hrs.

On Sunday the Americans will face-off with a Berbice Under-15 team at the same venue.

The New York Tri State team will then travel to the city on Monday where the tourists, led by the talented Utkarsh Srivastava, oppose a Combined Under-17 team on Tuesday at Bourda before coming-up against an Essequibo Under-17 team at Everest on Wednesday.

The fifth 50-over match of the New York Tri State tour to Guyana will be against a Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) XI at DCC, while a day-night 30-over contest against Transport and MYO combined will bowl off on April 15 at MYO.

On April 16 and April 17, a two-day match is planned for DCC, where the New Yorkers will again play a GCA XI before the team departs for the USA the next day.

The day-and-night match starts at 16:00h and dinner break is at 18:00h -18:40h, with the second team’s innings from 18:40h to 21:00h.

The two-day match starts at 10:00h and ends at 18:00h for 100 overs daily (lunch is 12:00h-13:40h, tea is 15:40h-16:00h and the final session is 16:00h to 18:00h). All 50-over matches start at 09:30h and end at 17:30h (lunch is 13:00h to 13:40h).

According to the 57-year-old Fraser, who played a single First-Class match for Guyana in the 1984 Shell Shield competition when he shared the new ball with Ray Joseph against Jamaica, the New York Tri State will return to Guyana in September for a U-17 series.

“The team is good and I think our skipper Srivastava is a special talent. I think one of the benefits from this trip will be the experience of playing on Turf pitches since the boys are accustomed to playing on matting in the US,” said Frazer who made his Inter-County debut for Demerara in 1983 before playing for Berbice in 1988 and 1989.

Before 1990 the final of the Inter County tournament had First-Class and Fraser played in the Jones Cup for Demerara and the Guystac Trophy and the Kenneth Sookram Memorial Trophy for Berbice giving the Barbican his other three First-Class games.

The New York Tri State touring party comprises: Utkarsh Srivastava (Captain); Adil Shivakumar (Vice Captain); Anirudh Bolisetty; Tanish Dongre; Akshay Garg; Arvind Marella; Mihir Patwardhan; Ansh Rai; Alvin Sammy; Saharsh Shwethan; Ruhan Swar and Abhram Yeruva with Wesley King (Manager); Lloyd Dixon (Assistant Manager); Linden Fraser (Head Coach); Tracy Glasgow (Liaison Officer) and Akaze Thompson (Statistician).