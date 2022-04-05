Latest update April 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Director of Sports in Suriname for discussions on sports cooperation

Apr 05, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur  News – Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle is in neighbouring Suriname where he is holding meetings with his Suriname counterpart Gordon Tjouw Ngie Touw and team to commence planning of the Inter Guiana Games and other possible sports cooperation.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle (second from left) makes a point during discussions with his Suriname counterpart Gordon Tjouw Ngie Touw and team Ms. Linsey Raijman and Mr. Wilfred Gallant.

Ninvalle met with Ngie Touw and team, which included Ms. Linsey Raijman, Mr. Wilfred Gallant (both members of the IGG comitee Suriname).
This follows on the heels of a promise made by President Dr. Irfaan Ali to have the Inter Guiana Games resuscitated.
Ninvalle has told the media that discussions have been fruitful so far and moving a pace. Several stakeholders have been briefed and indications are promising for a possible restart of the games as early as this year.
President Chandrikapersad Santokhi during a visit here in 2021 had highlighted several areas of cooperation between the neighbouring countries including the human resource along with Sports, Culture, Education and Technological exchanges as key to forging greater unity, trust, and understanding among the peoples of the two countries.
Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana have over the years competed in Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field at the IGG with the addition recently of Chess and Badminton.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

“We have the ability,” says Coach Vurlon Mills

“We have the ability,” says Coach Vurlon Mills

Apr 05, 2022

UEFA under-16 football tourney… Kaieteur News – Guyana will create history in under two weeks when the National under-16 boys’ youth team travel to Eastern European nation and former...
Read More
GCB commends President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s leadership and vision

GCB commends President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s...

Apr 05, 2022

Port Mourant Secondary, Central Corentyne Secondary triumph

Port Mourant Secondary, Central Corentyne...

Apr 05, 2022

Odyssey Sightseeing tours sponsors 40-over tourney in West Demerara

Odyssey Sightseeing tours sponsors 40-over...

Apr 05, 2022

Director of Sports in Suriname for discussions on sports cooperation

Director of Sports in Suriname for discussions on...

Apr 05, 2022

B. Shivnauth Construction supports WeCare representative

B. Shivnauth Construction supports WeCare...

Apr 05, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]