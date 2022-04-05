Director of Sports in Suriname for discussions on sports cooperation

Kaieteur News – Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle is in neighbouring Suriname where he is holding meetings with his Suriname counterpart Gordon Tjouw Ngie Touw and team to commence planning of the Inter Guiana Games and other possible sports cooperation.

Ninvalle met with Ngie Touw and team, which included Ms. Linsey Raijman, Mr. Wilfred Gallant (both members of the IGG comitee Suriname).

This follows on the heels of a promise made by President Dr. Irfaan Ali to have the Inter Guiana Games resuscitated.

Ninvalle has told the media that discussions have been fruitful so far and moving a pace. Several stakeholders have been briefed and indications are promising for a possible restart of the games as early as this year.

President Chandrikapersad Santokhi during a visit here in 2021 had highlighted several areas of cooperation between the neighbouring countries including the human resource along with Sports, Culture, Education and Technological exchanges as key to forging greater unity, trust, and understanding among the peoples of the two countries.

Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana have over the years competed in Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field at the IGG with the addition recently of Chess and Badminton.