Director of Sports in Suriname for discussions on sports cooperation

Latest update April 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 05, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle is in neighbouring Suriname where he is holding meetings with his Suriname counterpart Gordon Tjouw Ngie Touw and team to commence planning of the Inter Guiana Games and other possible sports cooperation.
Ninvalle met with Ngie Touw and team, which included Ms. Linsey Raijman, Mr. Wilfred Gallant (both members of the IGG comitee Suriname).
This follows on the heels of a promise made by President Dr. Irfaan Ali to have the Inter Guiana Games resuscitated.
Ninvalle has told the media that discussions have been fruitful so far and moving a pace. Several stakeholders have been briefed and indications are promising for a possible restart of the games as early as this year.
President Chandrikapersad Santokhi during a visit here in 2021 had highlighted several areas of cooperation between the neighbouring countries including the human resource along with Sports, Culture, Education and Technological exchanges as key to forging greater unity, trust, and understanding among the peoples of the two countries.
Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana have over the years competed in Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field at the IGG with the addition recently of Chess and Badminton.
Apr 05, 2022UEFA under-16 football tourney… Kaieteur News – Guyana will create history in under two weeks when the National under-16 boys’ youth team travel to Eastern European nation and former...
Apr 05, 2022
Apr 05, 2022
Apr 05, 2022
Apr 05, 2022
Apr 05, 2022
Kaieteur News – I meet people all the time who complain to me about the ugly minds of people who speak selectively... more
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo does not get it! It is not good enough to merely indicate that all Guyanese will benefit from... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]