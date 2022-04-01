De day de Titanic went down!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys grandfather bin actually see de Titanic. And he bin telling de people dat de ship was going to sink. But nobody listen to he; dem bin ignore he. But he bin telling dem ova and ova “dis ship gan sink.”

Eventually, one man tell he “shut-up!” Dis did deter meh grandfather. He bin shouting, “Don’t go onboard. De Titanic gan sink! Don’t go onboard. De Titanic will sink”. He keep on warning dem… until he get kick out de cinema.

It mek dem boys remember when dem bin small and use to go movies. At times dem use to have some people wah see de movie before and dem does always want show off how dem see de movie. So while de movie showing, dem talking wat gan happen next. It use to tek de fun, excitement and thrill out of watching de movie.

But wat dem boys use to like was de Intermission. Yuh use to go to de cafeteria and buy some nice food and snacks. Some people use to walk with dem own drinks and food. Yuh did believe dat some ah dem bin going pun a picnic.

One time, dem boys carry a girl to de movies. And when de Intermission start dem boys ask she wah she want fuh eat. She tell dem two dhal puri, four cassava balls, two eggs balls and two peanut punch. It was de fuss and last time dem boys ever invite she out.

Nowadays when yuh go to de movies, de snacks costing more dan de ticket. Yuh does gat to buy drinks and popcorn before de movie start. Lucky thing dem nah gat Intermission! Or else some awe pocket would ah be like de Titanic!

Talk half. Leff half.