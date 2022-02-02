Dinesh Joseph delighted after appointed Chairman of Junior ECB selectors

Kaieteur News- Former Essequibo Senior Inter-County high-profile opening batsman Dinesh Joseph has been appointed Chairman of Junior Selectors for Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB).

In an invited comment, the belligerent batsman stated that he was overwhelmed to be given the opportunity to serve cricket in the county and by extension the nation as he will sit on the national junior selection panel too.

“I [am] delighted to be chosen as the chairman of junior selectors; I will do the job to the best of my ability with fairness and transparency,” Joseph related.

The 42-year-old Joseph, who scored a century at the inter-county level, mentioned that Essequibo is loaded with talented players and also across the length and breadth of Guyana.

“I am honoured with this role which is very important to spot our talented youths; I will always be inclined to select the best side to represent Essequibo and Guyana; it might be challenging because we have these young players who are eager to dominate at trials, but I am confident I would perform the job with great integrity and passion,” Joseph, who attended national senior trials in the early 2000s, declared.

The occasional off-spinner during his representation for Essequibo at all levels, strongly believes that there is justification when it comes to this aspect of the game.

“I think once a player performs well he needs to be picked; outstanding performances can take you a very far way and my job is to ensure these things prevailed,” Joseph who has done numerous coaching jobs voluntarily, commented.

Joseph captained Essequibo and was touted as a phenomenal talent having scored consistently and heavily. He played for several clubs on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and made great impressions after he would have hit a double-century in limited-over club-match competition.