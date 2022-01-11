Road building nah transformative

Latest update January 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Yesterday a female cyclist get kill. She was involve in wan accident with a truck. From de video image circulating on social media, de woman was riding she cycle in de corner when she encounter first another rider using de lane and riding on de wrong side of de road and den a park car in de lane. While she was swerving out from de park car, de accident with de truck happen.
Dem boys bin say before dat infrastructure cannot bring about transformation or prosperity. We building four-lane highways but we allowing businesses to set up alongside dese highways and de cycling lane turning into parking space and reducing dese four lanes to two lanes. Dis is wat de billions of dollars being spent on: to provide commercial parking.
Dem boys hear bout all dem new bypasses wah building. And dem boys know dat de lands at de side of dese roads gan be eyed up by people fuh open business. And housing schemes also expanding weh dem bypasses gan deh. And once dis happen, it gan be de tail chasing de cat because mo road gan gat fuh be built fuh tek off de increase in traffic cause by businesses and housing schemes.
We nah learn nothing. Trinidad spend nuff ah dem oil money on overpass and highways. Just like we planning fuh do. But unless we control developing alongside dese roads and unless we cater fuh a light rail to move people, infrastructure gan always be chasing development.
Talk half and watch and see wah gan happen!
Jan 11, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Sunday reminded its members, clubs and players that the mid-season transfer window has opened to enable the transfer of players between...
Jan 11, 2022
Jan 11, 2022
Jan 10, 2022
Jan 10, 2022
Jan 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – Twice, Robert Corbin, about six years ago, told me that he was writing his memoir. I don’t know what... more
Kaieteur News – The bourgeoisie class or the political elite in Guyana do not understand grassroots football, including... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]