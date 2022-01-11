Road building nah transformative

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yesterday a female cyclist get kill. She was involve in wan accident with a truck. From de video image circulating on social media, de woman was riding she cycle in de corner when she encounter first another rider using de lane and riding on de wrong side of de road and den a park car in de lane. While she was swerving out from de park car, de accident with de truck happen.

Dem boys bin say before dat infrastructure cannot bring about transformation or prosperity. We building four-lane highways but we allowing businesses to set up alongside dese highways and de cycling lane turning into parking space and reducing dese four lanes to two lanes. Dis is wat de billions of dollars being spent on: to provide commercial parking.

Dem boys hear bout all dem new bypasses wah building. And dem boys know dat de lands at de side of dese roads gan be eyed up by people fuh open business. And housing schemes also expanding weh dem bypasses gan deh. And once dis happen, it gan be de tail chasing de cat because mo road gan gat fuh be built fuh tek off de increase in traffic cause by businesses and housing schemes.

We nah learn nothing. Trinidad spend nuff ah dem oil money on overpass and highways. Just like we planning fuh do. But unless we control developing alongside dese roads and unless we cater fuh a light rail to move people, infrastructure gan always be chasing development.

Talk half and watch and see wah gan happen!