Fitness Express signs up to boost GFF preparations for year-end tournaments

Kaieteur News – Fitness Express has joined the growing corporate community lending its support to the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) year-end trio of tournaments, with the donation of hampers containing fitness products for players to enhance their preparations for the return of senior competitive football.

Fitness Express Manager and Owner Jamie McDonald said he was happy to offer his support to football, especially because more and more players were using fitness supplements to optimize their performance on the pitch.

“Over the last 10 to 11 years, Fitness Express has had a rich heritage of giving to the powerlifting, bodybuilding and strength sports, but over the last four or five years, a lot of footballers and endurance athletes have been coming in for supplements,” McDonald said.

“I feel that we need to give back support to the footballers using supplements day in and day out, so we are really happy to be on board for this tournament this year – to start now and maybe do a little bit more in the future,” he said.

Accepting the hampers on behalf of the GFF, Assistant Technical Director Bryan Joseph offered his sincere thanks to Fitness Express for coming on board to support the return to play.

“This year, we have three tournaments running simultaneously, so it’s a huge event for us,” Joseph said. “I’m happy to hear that footballers are coming into the store now to buy supplements because the name itself – Fitness Express – is so connected to the sport, where fitness is such a major part of everything we do.”

“Thanks again for coming on board in such a big way, and we look forward to developing this partnership as we go forward into a new year,” he said.

The GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup is scheduled to be held over the period December 12 – January 1, the GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021 to be held over the period December 11 – January 2 and the GFF-K&S Futsal Championship to be held over the period December 14 – January 8 will be played in venues across the country, including in Georgetown, Buxton, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Providence, Leonora, Linden, New Amsterdam, Bartica, and Essequibo.

Pic – GFF Assistant Technical Director Bryan Joseph accepts hampers containing fitness products from Fitness Express Owner Jamie McDonald (right) to support the GFF’s year-end tournaments.