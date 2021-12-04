ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Roulette stay unbeaten in women’s division…

Kaieteur News – The battle between the two undefeated ladies’ sides was a spirited and intense affair. The GBTI GCC Roulettes and GCC Ignite took to the court each with two wins and no losses under their belt up to that moment. The Roulettes would fire the first shot with an opening minute stunner by Abosaide Cadogan through a penalty corner. Makeda Harding bullied her way into the circle and evened the score at 1-1 four minutes later but Leo Berlie produced a brilliant piece of stickwork in a solo goal to give Roulette a 2-1 halftime lead.

The second half saw Roulette tighten the screws on the match as Cadogan scored her second penalty corner in the 30th minute and Shebiki Baptiste the final Roulette goal in the 33rd minute for a 4-1 Roulette victory.

The other female clash of the evening saw the GCC Spartans earn their first victory by holding off Saints by 2-0. Captain Gabriella Xavier was once again on the scoreboard for the Spartans and this time joined by Vanessa Pires with a field goal.

The Pepsi Hikers continued their dominant performance in the men’s first division this time routing the YMCA Old Fort by 11 – 0. Tournament leading scorer Aroydy Branford was on target four times while Robert France scored a hat-trick for the Hikers.

50 Not Out surprised the youthful Saints with a 4-2 victory, the first of the competition for 50 Not Out. Veteran striker Philip Fernandes was the leading goal scorer for the 50s with a hat-trick while his brother Alan added a fourth.

The GCC Pitbulls and YMCA Old Fort both chalked up wins in the men’s second division competition to draw within one of the Hikers Cadets in the points standing. The Pitbulls enjoyed a surprise 5 -1 win over the Saints Scorpions who had been having good performances up to this point. It was not a good night for Saints as the YMCA Old Fort also defeated the Saints Sensations by 3-1 in the other second division clash.

Points standing:

Men First Division: Pepsi Hikers 12, Bounty GCC 6, Guyana 40s 4, 50 Not Out 3, Saints 2, YMCA Old Fort 1

Women’s Division: GCC Roulettes 9, GCC Ignite 6, GCC Spartans 3, Saints 3, Misfits 0

Men Second Division: Hikers Cadets 7, YMCA Old Fort 6, GCC Pitbulls 6, Saints Scorpions 4, Saints Sensations 3, GCC War Dogs 0

Full Results are as follows:

MALE Division

50 Not Out defeats Saints by 4 – 2

Goals:

50 Not Out (4) – Philip Fernandes 3, Alan Fernandes 1

Saints (2) – Baraka Garnett 1, Hilmar Chester 1

Pepsi Hikers defeated YMCA Old Fort by 11 – 0

Goals:

Pepsi Hikers (11) – Aroydy Branford 4, Robert France 3, Randy Hope 1, Jamarj Assanah 1, Orlando Machado 1, Rayon Branford 1

FEMALE Division

GCC Spartans defeated Saints by 2 – 0

Goals:

GCC Spartans (2) – Vanessa Pires 1, Gabriella Xavier 1

GCC Roulettes defeated GCC Ignite by 4 – 1

Goals:

GCC Roulette (4) – Abosaide Cadogan 2, Leo Berlie 1, Shebiki Baptiste 1

GCC Ignite (1) – Makeda Harding 1

MALE Second Division

YMCA Old Fort defeated Saints Sensations by 3 – 1

Goals:

YMCA Old Fort (3) – Shaquon Favorite 3

Saints Scorpions (1) – Naresh Mahadeo 1

Bounty GCC Pitbulls defeated Saints Scorpions by 5 – 1

Goals:

Bounty GCC Pitbulls (5) – Meshach Sargeant 3, Samuel Woodroffe 1, Lennox Carrol 1

Saints Scorpions (1) – Baraka Garnett 1

Games continue and conclude this weekend beginning at 3PM today and tomorrow.