GTT invests $3M as title sponsor for Guyana Open 2021 Golf championship

Company reaffirms commitment to local sports…

GTT has recently invested three million Guyana dollars in the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) as the title sponsor for the GTT Guyana Open 2021golf championship slated to October 29-31. As the telephone company continues its quest to fulfill its promise of strengthening the community, its Chief Operations Officer of Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson reminded of the company’s and his personal commitment to sports in Guyana.

“This year we have made quite some investment in local sports. I have recently reaffirmed my commitment to local sports mainly because of the discipline it instills in an individual. This specific game demonstrates a number of lessons like precision, practice and commitment, and focus even in tough conditions. GTT is pleased to make yet another investment in the sports sector and we look forward to a successful two-day tournament,” Ferguson said.

He noted that even with the current pandemic, this specific sport will allow for players to observe COVID-19 protocols easily. In a recent interview with the Guyana Times Newspaper, LGC’s Secretary, Chet Bowling gave recognition to GTT for its dedication to local sports.

“The Lusignan Golf Club is very grateful and happy that a company of GTT’s status has decided to be the title sponsor of the Guyana Open golf tourney. Having a company like that on board demonstrates the value that the LGC brings to the market in terms of companies doing their corporate social responsibilities,” he said.

According to Bowling, the anticipated golf tournament will commence on October 30 with the participation of top golfers. He noted that gross and net prizes will be up for grabs in all flights along with nearest to pin and longest drive for both male and female golfers over the two-day tournament.

The tournament hopes to attract over 70 (seventy) golfers from Guyana, neighbouring territories and North America. Only recently, GTT invested in the local sports sector with a donation of five million Guyana dollars to the Everest Cricket Club for the renovation of its Racquet centre, and two million Guyana dollars to the Guyana Hockey Board to support its female hockey team in their quest for gold at the 2021 Women’s Indoor Pan American Cup in Pennsylvania, USA.