Golden Fleece and Adventure advance from Region two

Kaieteur News – Golden Fleece and Adventure have secured their places in the playoffs of the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region 10/10 Softball Cricket competition which continued on Sunday last at New Opportunity corps ground in region two.

Golden Fleece beat Crown XI by nine wickets. Crown XI batted first and managed 58-8, while Golden Fleece responded with 60-1 from four overs. Neiland Cadogan made 27 and Patrick Rooplall scored 25.

Golden Fleece overcame Adventure by nine wickets. Adventure made 30-4, taking first strike with E. Spencer scoring 14. Patrick Rooplall took 2-6. Golden Fleece replied with 35-1 in 2.5 overs. Neiland Cadogan struck 27.

Golden Fleece and Airy Hall played to a tie. Airy Hall made 96-7, batting first. R. Rooplall scored 27, D. Persaud 23 and T. Khemraj 14. Patrick Rooplall claimed 3- 19. Golden Fleece responded with 96-8. Neiland Cadogan slammed two fours and six sixes in a top score of 53, while E. Persaud scored 33 with four sixes.

Adventure beat Venom by eight wickets. Venom took first knock and made 85-6. D. Mohan made 13. Adventure replied with 86-2 in 5.4 overs. C. Jairam stroked 55 with five sixes and E. Spencer 14.

Govinda Sankar from Airy Hall, Patrick Rooplall of Golden Fleece, Davendra Mohan from Venom and Neiland Cadogan of Golden Fleece were all rewarded for their outstanding performances.