Deflection and diversion

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When yuh get ketch in a situation where yuh don’t have an answer, de best solution is to deflect de matter. Dat is what some people does do when dem losing an argument, dem does deflect de matter to some other issue.

Is de same thing does happen when yuh get cornered and is no escape. Some people does create a diversion in order to distract de enemy and get a way out.

One man deh in problems. People seh how he old and cold. So out of de blue de man create a diversion and now instead of people looking at he and he problems dem focusing on de diversion. Now people seh how de old man gat fire in he loins.

Is de same thing with de government. Dem gat serious problems with de COVID-19 and people tired of reading everyday how much people get infected and how much people dead. De government is like a cornered rat, so it create a diversion and getting people excited.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de woman who was seen crying loud in front of a grave in de cemetery. She bin repeating, “Why did you have to die? Why did you have to die?”

A passerby approached her and said, “I don’t wish to interfere with your private grief, but this demonstration of pain is more than I’ve ever seen before. For whom do you mourn so deeply? Your child? Your husband?”

De mourner took a moment to collect she self, den say, “My husband’s first wife.”

Talk half and don’t be distracted!