Regional Boards express views after Non-attendance to CWI AGM

Kaieteur News – Several Regional Cricket Boards have issued statements following the postponement of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Annual General Meeting (AGM) due to the non-attendance of the Guyana and Barbados Cricket Boards.

Following their no-show, the GCB Vice President, Drubahadur, issued the following statement to shed light on the action of the local entity: “As the Vice President of Guyana Cricket Board and an appointed representative of the GCB, at all CWI General Meetings, it is unacceptable to condone the numerous breaches of the CWI articles of association on Financial matters and governance issues.”

“The GCB has written to CWI corporate secretary on numerous occasions regarding the conduct of the AGM of 28th March especially as it relates to the financial matters, and the responses were unacceptable with adversarial views as we maintain that only shareholders can alter the Articles of Association. I am aware of all the required standards for financial accountability and would endeavor to adhere to them.”

“The GCB is also reliably informed that plans are being formulated to attempt to debar the GCB of its voting rights as a CWI shareholder. We were made aware of a legal opinion sought by CWI without board approval from a source that is compromised on the matter of Guyana’s situation regarding the Cricket Administration Act. We are prepared to stand our ground until there is full compliance with the CWI articles.”

However, the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) expressed sadness at the regional game being brought to disrepute in a statement issued Sunday.

“The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) is saddened by the events of earlier today at the CWI Annual General Meeting (AGM). The absence of the representatives from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) at the AGM forced the postponement of the CWI AGM to 11th April 2021.

The LICB is deeply troubled, perplexed and horrified that the BCA and the GCB, which are globally recognized for producing some of the greatest cricketers to have played the game, were comfortable bringing CWI in such disrepute. We are confident that all processes and procedures were followed leading up to the AGM, wherein all LICB representatives as well as representatives from Jamaica Cricket Association, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board and Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control were present at the meeting and ready to engage in pursuit of the betterment of West Indies Cricket.”

“The LICB hopes that both BCA and GCB will be present at the AGM scheduled for 11th April 2021 and will fulfill their obligations thus allowing due process to take place. The LICB takes this opportunity to reiterate its support for Team Skerritt and Shallow. The LICB unanimously decided to not only nominate Team Skerritt and Shallow but to also support them in the election. Today’s turn of events reinforced this decision proving why Skerritt and Shallow are the only and right choice to lead CWI at this time.”

And the Windward Islands Cricket Board was also disappointed at the turn of events. “The Windward Islands Cricket Board expresses sadness at the turn of events at the Cricket West Indies Annual General Meeting scheduled for today March 28, 2021. On the agenda at this meeting was the elections of a President and Vice President to continue leading the affairs of the institution for another two years.

Windwards Cricket like other territorial boards internally through an established democratic process selected representatives who were nominated to attend the AGM and vote on its behalf.

It is now common knowledge that the representatives from the Barbados Cricket Association

(BCA) and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) opted not to attend the virtual meeting. As a result, for failure to obtain a quorum, the meeting was postponed to April 11, 2021. The WICB finds no good reason for the manner in which confusion and disrepute have been foisted upon our esteemed and honourable governing body and condemns this attempt to drag our cricket into the gutters.

Windwards Cricket similar to most of the other Territorial Boards save for the BCA and the GCB endorses Skerritt-Shallow. Over the past two years, the CWI leadership has displayed great skill and fortitude in uniting West Indies Cricket, inspiring hope in our fans, forging strategic alliances, managing scarce finances, and showing great vision in charting the way forward. We remain confident that the Territorial Boards will be present and display the honour with which we have become accustomed on the adjourned date April 11, 2021.”

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) expressed concern and like the others including Trinidad and Tobago has come out to support the Skerritt and Shallow ticket.

“The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) is deeply concerned that Cricket West Indies (CWI) had to adjourn its annual general meeting on the 28th of March 2021due to the lack of a quorum. The Articles of Association of CWI requires a minimum of nine representatives from members’ states to be present. Only eight (8) representatives were in attendance, those from The Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board, Leeward Islands Cricket Associations, Windward Islands Cricket Associations and the Jamaica Cricket Associations.”

“It is noted that the representatives from the Barbados Cricket Association and the Guyana Cricket Board were absent without an apology for their absence despite the fact their attendance was previously authorized. This comes at a time when we need to work together to continue the rebuilding of our cricket, which requires a mature approach on the part of everyone especially those in leadership roles. As one of the final bastions of Caribbean unity, it is even more important that we overcome whatever challenges we may have individually and work collectively to preserve our lasting legacy.”

“This occurrence which is potentially damaging to the reputation of the people of the Caribbean as well as those in the diaspora highlights the urgent need for change to the governance structure of CWI. We need for all our members to act in a way that will engender the confidence and respect of our Caribbean people, sponsors, media rights partners, our fans and even more importantly our players who will take the field of play this (Monday) morning for the second test against Sri Lanka.

We at the JCA sincerely hope that this is not the culture we intend to create in West Indies Cricket.”