H. Nauth & Sons Set to Conquer Golf with Easter Weekend Tournament

Kaieteur News – The Civil Engineering giant today announced that it would partner with the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy to take on the challenge of leading Golf to the forefront of Guyanese sports, starting with an Easter Weekend tournament that will demonstrate how serious they are about the game.

The tournament (No Entry Fee) will be spread out over three days to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 Task Force approval and will offer prizes for the best Amateur players who will compete for 3 holes in addition to chipping and putting prizes.

All players of every skill level and age group are invited and under strict covid-19 guidelines, there will even be an Easter Golf Ball hunt – for all ages! In addition, there will be many prizes and trophies to take home as the GGA seeks to expand the game to as many persons, at little or no cost.

H. Nauth & Son’s is one of Guyana’s leading civil engineering and construction firms with more than 30 years experience in major developments for both government and private companies around the country. With all the best machinery and over 100 skilled staff on hand, they take on the most challenging projects and always produce the desired results on time and within budget, so it’s no wonder that they decided to take on the most challenging sport- golf!

Mr. Nauth said, “This opportunity is to help our children to get involved in a different sport (especially during this covid-19 period) giving them a chance to play a game that opens many once closed doors (to the majority of our people), was not a difficult decision for me. The Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy can count on our full support and commitment to grow this game.”

General Manager Mohamed Majeed and Project Manager Colin Bowen started playing only a few weeks ago and have quickly become hooked on the sport. According to Majeed, “I wanted to play golf all my life but never got the chance until we met Aleem, and in one quick lesson, I realized that I had found a new passion! Both Colin and I are very competitive and everyone we’ve brought to play has enjoyed the experience.”

The company will also dedicate resources to developing facilities for the expansion and teaching of the game across the nation. “We have all the equipment for any type of project so it’s very easy for the company to assist with the development of Golf,” said Project Manager Colin Bowen.

President of the GGA Aleem Hussain said that with the support of such a major company, it would make it a lot easier to accomplish the goals set for the development of the game “having access to the vast knowledge and massive amount of machinery that H. Nauth & Sons have at their disposal allows us to move faster than ever. We are in a much stronger position because of their commitment and thousands of children will benefit from their involvement.”

For more information about the event, Nexgen Golf Academy or H. Nauth & Sons, please visit them on Facebook or call 645- 0944/674-9206.