Rex Chemicals in the mix with President’s Softball Tournament

…company plans to enter the Guyana market

Kaieteur News – International manufacturing company, Rex Chemicals have joined the inaugural President’s T20 Softball Tournament which is set for this weekend in Georgetown. Rex Chemicals, manufacturer of commercial and residential cleaning products including soaps and industrial cleaners, is based in Florida USA but is excited to join the list of sponsors for the inaugural tournament.

Paul Narpaul, owner of the company that has branches throughout the Caribbean and the USA, was elated at the opportunity to get on board with his sponsorship which he promises will increase as the tournament grows in the years to come.

The entire sponsorship from Rex Chemicals will go towards the total prize money to be paid in the three categories of the three-day tournament which begins on Friday at various venues in and around Georgetown.

Narpaul has already partnered with local company, Overnite Signs and Grafix and will be establishing a branch of Rex Chemicals in Guyana. The experienced businessman extends well wishes to the organizers, teams and supporters of the tournament.

The inaugural President’s T20 Softball Tournament will be played from March 5 to 7 in Open, Masters and Legends categories. There is no entrance fee but the winning team in each category will pocket $500,000, while the runner-up will get $100,000. There are lots of individual prizes at stake including smart television sets for the player of the series in each category along with trophies.

The tournament is organized by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc in collaboration with Guyana’s Honorary Cousul in Florida, Ramzan Roshanali among 24 teams competing for honours. The final in all three categories will be played at the Everest Cricket Club at Camp road with all Covid-19 protocols in place.

Rex Chemicals has joined the list of sponsors including Banks Beer, Trophy Stall, Danny Persaud (You Life ARD you tube channel), Elegance Jewellery and pawn Shop, Star party Rentals, P&P Insurance Brokers, Crown Mining Supplies, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Regal Sports, Dinar Trading, Mohamed’s Enterprise, King’s Jewellery World, Roraima Group of Companies, Barama Company Limited, Kia Motors, West Vybez Sports Bar and Restaurant, Royal Chicken, Beacon Café, Derick’s Variety Store, Muslim Youth Organization, Bushbox Inc, SS Royal K9, Premier Insurance, Kapil ‘Rice Mart’ Ramnauth and Freelancer Advertising Agency.