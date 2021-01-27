Gifts galore!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys bin never hear about International Men’s Day. But dem boys glad dat dem now learn about it. It raise de bar on gifts. Imagine if you getting bracelet fuh International Men’s Day, wah yuh gan get fuh your birthday or Father’s Day or fuh Christmas.

Today is International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust. Next week is International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. Dem boys wan see de gift list fuh these two days.

Gifts giving away in all form and fashion and fuh anything. Dem boys still wan know wah was de event.

When yuh gat position, nuff things does come yuh way, even barbershop and pig sty. Dem always gat some fund wah people gan get money from. De competition from all de places wah giving away money gan soon force dem banks fuh close down.

Wan man jump up and suddenly holler how de banks discriminating. Dem boys wan know how come only now he sehing dis. All de time he nah bin complaining about discrimination but now he complaining.

De man want de government fuh investigate. But dem boys want know why he nah tek he evidence and carry it to de Ethnic Relations Commission. Dem might tek up he case… if he gat one.

Dem boys more worried today about dem coronavirus case. Since de year start, de numbers far too high fuh comfort. And de only freeness dem boys dem accepting dis year is de vaccine. Everything else dem boys paying fuh including dem birthday gift.

Talk half and wait fuh see who birthday is next!