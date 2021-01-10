Fire is a bad master

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys get news on Friday how Fogarty’s deh pun fire. But thank goodness was just a lil thing which cause no structural damage.

Immediately people start to talk about de Big Fire dem had 75 years ago when an entire block went up in flames. Dem boys was wondering whether de lil fire at Fogarty’s was meant to commemorate dat event but somebody tell dem boys nah mek joke about thing like dat.

During de Great Fire of 1945, dem had a watering hole nearby weh plenty people used to drink. De place ketch fire and it tek de fire about a half an hour fuh put it out.

After de fire was doused, de firemen went in and found two men drinking inside.

Dem was surprised and ask de men how come dem nah manage to get out during de fire. One of dem answered, “I don’t know but it was already on fire when we got here.”

De fire truck tek eight minutes to travel in three blocks from de fire station by de market to Fogarty’s. Dem seh that was because of traffic and obstructions. Dem now wan move de fire station. Instead of moving dem vendors and vehicles wah blocking dem from getting to downtown fires, dem wan move de station.

But dem boys seh moving de station nah gan help. Many years ago, dem had a fire right opposite de fire station and de whole place bun down.

Talk half and pray for no more fires fuh de rest of the New Year!