GFF launches #wecare health & football social media campaign

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has launched a social media campaign to encourage healthy behaviour and greater participation in football as part of its UEFA Assist “Bounceback” programme.

The #wecare campaign will feature weekly videos of GFF football ambassadors, including national team players and coaches, sharing COVID-19 and other health awareness messages while performing football drills and skills.

Golden Jaguars Head Coach Marcio Maximo kicked off the campaign on November 28 with a simple trick to get the ball rolling – the flick up – alongside a message for fans to “maintain social distancing and stay safe.”

“We want to see football fans having fun by trying to copy these skills and drills in their own videos and sharing them with their friends, so that we can all stay connected and active as we work towards the responsible and safe resumption of football competition,” said GFF President

Wayne Forde.

“We know that football has a great power to engage, entertain and inspire, but also to make a real impact as a platform for positive messages and change. I want to encourage everyone to share their own videos and to stay safe.”

The videos will be broadcast on the GFF’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts in the coming months:

Facebook: @GuyanaFootballFederationInc

Instagram: guyana_football_federation_inc

TikTok: GFF_Inc_

Twitter: @GFF_Inc_

“Part of our work under the UEFA Assist ‘Bounceback’ programme is to make sure we keep the football community engaged while football is still offline,” said GFF Technical Director Ian

Greenwood. “Some of these videos will be focused on having fun and expressing yourself, while others will feature top football drills and exercises designed by GFF Coaching Education

Director Wilson Toledo.”

Under the UEFA Assist programme, the GFF is working with European football administrative experts to develop a comprehensive plan to transition to the full resumption of football activities, once conditions allow. Guyana is the second nation in the Concacaf region – after Mexico – to participate in the “Bounceback” initiative.