Former national youth player Ramnauth commits to youth cricket in Region 2

Former Guyana Under-15 and 19 cricketer Devon Ramnauth has committed to sponsor a limited-over youth tournament on an annual basis in Region two.

Ramnauth, who hails from Hust Diren also on the Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon-Supernaam, is currently residing in Canada.

According to the right-handed batsman, he is anxious to make this a reality and will get the ball bowling as soon as the game can return. Notably, all outdoor activities have been put on hold owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“The idea is to get the youths involved and more; we have seen tremendous talents in the region and I am more than delighted to sponsor a T20 round-robin competition yearly to expose these players who can go on to great heights,” Ramnauth declared.

Since the devastation of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Ramnauth was involved in the distribution of Food Hampers Projects on the Coast as well. Ramnauth, a teacher by profession, also helped form the Suicidal Prevention Campaign a few years ago.

“I feel compelled to give back to my society in any way; this is a challenging time and whatever I can do I will try and obviously my focus is to see the youths get an opportunity to showcase their talents,” Ramnauth related.

The competition which is named Ramnauth Region two Development Youth League will be run by a Committee. Several organizers Trevis Simon, Atto Christiani, Andy Ramnarine and Rohan Budram will act in various capacities.