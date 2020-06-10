‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

By Sean Devers

The job of helping to develop Lawn Tennis in Guyana to International standards is far from done but the work of forty-seven-year-old former National Tennis player and Guyana Coach Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan is making a positive impact.

Shelly had no experience as a junior player since she only started playing competitively at 19 but the young lass played in the OECS senior tournament in Jamaica where she reached the semi-finals of the main draw in Singles and Doubles with a Jamaican player. She also played in an ITF Senior Qualifiers in Trinidad and Tobago.

Shelly was National Champion for four successive years during the 1990s and dominated locally from 1993 to 1997.

In 1998, Shelly got her first child but that did not stop her from putting in outstanding performances on the Court locally and representing Guyana well in the Caribbean.

In 2005, Shelly officially got involved in Coaching when she started the first P&P sponsored Tennis camp with Debbie Bunbury and soon after the pair started their club programme at the National Park.

The club produced all the top junior players that represented Guyana at ITF team events and also played against clubs in Suriname once a year.

After Bumbury migrated, Shelly continued the programme and later changed the name to Sheltez Tennis Club, while in 2010 she attended her first regional conference in El

Salvador.

Shelly was born on the October, 13, 1972 to Charles Henry Daly and Joan Lindo and spent the first three years of her life in Durban Street, Lodge before growing up in a single parent family in Laing Avenue with her mom and 15 siblings.

Regarded by many back then as a ‘Getho’ life in Laing Avenue which produced National Cricketers Neil Barry and Colwin Cort, who both attended QC, was not easy, but helped Shelly to appreciate the little things in life.

Her mom often reminded her that ‘It’s not where you come from but where you want to be that’s important’ and those words have always inspired her to bigger things.

Shelly attended the St Pius Primary and David Rose Secondary in West Ruimveldt before gaining a diploma in building and construction at the Government Technical Institute (GTI).

The talented teen explained how she got interested in Tennis.

“One day after dancing class, my younger sister Christina said she, along with a friend, were heading to tennis practice at North Ruimveldt Multilateral school and I went with them. Mr. William Skeete was the Coach.

“I always liked the sport but did not even know it was played in Guyana. I later found out through Rudy Grant and Harry Panday, that Guyana was playing an exhibition match and it would be on TV,” said Shelly, a certified level 2 Coach.

She said her mom never knew she played tennis until after a neighbour saw an article in the papers with her.

“She was very strict and never wanted us to play outside,” explained Shelly who played barefoot on hard courts for six months.

Shelly started at Multi school and then was transferred to the National Racket Centre in 1991 which was then named the Non Pariel Tennis Club, with Skeete as the coach.

She got involved in Coaching through the club in 2003 while still an active player.

“It was mandatory to give back to the club so I would say it started there. We were also involved in camps and outreach programmes,” disclosed Shelly who is married to André Ramdyhan and has three daughters (Nicola, Nathalie and Nandanee) who all play Tennis.

Her eldest daughter, 21-year-old Nicola, has a tennis scholarship in the USA.

“Nicola was selected to train at the Bill Adams Tennis academy in Florida and in 2018 gained a scholarship at the Clark Atlanta University for four years,” disclosed Shelly.

Shelly explained the main difference between being a player and being a Coach.

“When I was competing, I was giving it 100 per cent and always believing that I can win at all cost.

As a coach, success involves constant learning and improvement, rather than just wins and losses,” explained Coach Shelly, the National Junior Tennis Coordinator.

“I had some really memorable games but some of my greatest matches were against Trudy Wong-U, Debbie Fung and Carol Humphrey….I loved the mixed doubles matches because it allowed me to play against the male players too which was even more competitive,” added Shelly who says her favourite players locally were Marvin Jeffrey (Junior) and Andre Lopes and Internationally, Steffi Graft and Pete Sampras.

“If I’m to compare tennis back then to now, I would say that the level is much higher and the opportunities are much more available for players.

The players back then didn’t have a lot of opportunities compared to now…most players, if they travelled then, did it with their parents but the level was very good.

The players now are more exposed to international tournaments because of our structure in the clubs and association,” noted Coach Shelly.

Shelly informed that Guyana’s affiliation with the ITF allows the team to participate in team events and circuit tournaments throughout the year once they can afford to attend.

Shelly attended several Coaches’ conferences Worldwide, workshops and courses which included Sports Administration.

“This year unfortunately, we weren’t able to travel this year because of the pandemic which was very disappointed for the players.

We had lots more tournaments because of access to more facilities, almost every three months.

She reiterated the need for a National Tennis Centre in Guyana complete with, at least four tennis courts in one location.

“We are hoping they can see our plan. We have always had a five-year plan which includes the need for facilities.

Pegasus was the premier club, tennis was also played in Berbice and Linden. Today, Tennis is played only in Georgetown and that is not good for the development of the sport,” said Shelly.

Both the past and present Governments don’t seem to comprehend the important and value of sports in Guyana and are not doing enough to assist its development.

“In terms of facilities, No, I’m not satisfied…I think more attention should be placed on fixing the Racket Centre, it’s in a prime location and has a rich history.

I was told that there were four grass courts on the eastern side of the ground. They could be changed to hard courts which is easier to maintain. I know that if we don’t have a Tennis Centre, we would not be able to expand and execute our programmes the way it should.

The GTA is affiliated to the ITF and it is mandatory for every association to have its own centre, it would be easier to have all the programmes, host tournaments locally and internationally and be able to have training on a daily basis with clubs,” said Shelly.

The Coach revealed that the ITF has funds available every year for facilities in each Nation.

“Guyana is eligible for those facility grants providing that we can show proof of ownership or lease.

I would love to one day see Guyana hosting international tennis tournaments again at the racket centre. If I’m correct, Guyana once hosted the Brandon and Phillips tournament at the Racket Centre many years ago.

We would be able to host international tournaments if we reach the ITF requirements,” Shelly stated.

As an ITF Coordinator Shelly has been able to travel overseas and witness first-hand the support governments there have been giving to help develop Tennis.

“At the club level, we had our annual tournament which included an international part with Suriname, our club camps and international tournaments in Trinidad and Jamaica.

The Covid 19 has affected us terribly because all our activities have to come to an abrupt end since all our planned events were cancelled…locally and internationally.

Some players are doing just physical exercises during this time because all facilities are currently closed,” Shelly lamented.

Females in Tennis have always been an issue, the GTA are always struggling to maintain females in tennis for several reasons.

“My advice to young players is sports, is a very disciplined career, it can create opportunities which includes scholarships, it also allows you the chance to become a professional if you so desire. It’s a sport that you can play all your life unlike most other sports,” added Shelly, who can be described as Tennis fanatic.

Shelly pointed out that Coach Skeete, who lived and Coached in Trinidad but is now back home, was always there for her and invited her to train with the top juniors during her playing years. The national coaches then were Rene Phillips, Joseph Wong and Debbie Bunbury.