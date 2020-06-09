Dem children want Mingo mark dem test papers

Dem Boys Seh…

COVID-19 serious. And while it nah affect dem picknee as bad as it does dem ole people and dem who gat sick, nuttin’ spreads a virus faster dan infection in de schools. Dem boys know dat dem children gat fuh write dem test fuh go high school and fuh get certificate fuh find wuk. But dem boys seh safety come fuss.

Dem know plenty parents concerned about dem picknee going back to school before de pandemic end. But dem surprise fuh learn dat de children want protest and even mo surprise why dem want protest.

Dem school children nah vex about de tests. Dem concerned about who marking de paper. Dis had dem boys baffle so dem boys had to ask. Dem boys find out dat de children nah want dem teacher mark dem paper. Dem want Mingo.

During de election recount dem find plenty, plenty prablem with Mingo’s numbers. Dem boy hear dat one of dem GECOM official tell de man: “So you inflate Region 4 votes a lot.”

Mingo reply: “No, I only add 14% VAT.”

Well dem boys nah need calculata fuh know dat is more than 14% Mingo increase some of dem votes by. But he also decrease some.

So dem school children better careful wuh dem wish fuh. If dem ask fuh Mingo, some of dem might get mo marks but some of dem might also lose marks.

Talk half and leh we hope dat dem children safe when dem writing dem tests.