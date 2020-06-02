Mouth-tar and guitar nah de same

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys watching wha going on in America. Dem boys see this before. Is nah just about the death of George Floyd. Is not just about racial stereotyping by de police. Is about inequality. When yuh nah equal, people does discriminate against yuh.

Dem boys seh even de COVID-19 discriminating. De number of Blacks and Hispanics wha contracting de virus is far more dan dem share in de population. When yuh poor and disadvantaged, bad luck does deh behind yuh like follow-me bee.

If dem had greater equality, dem would ah gat less killings like George Floyd. Equality nah gun come easy. Dem trying all kind of action – wha dem call affirmative action- fuh years now but nuttin nah change because de rich dem too far ahead fuh de rest ah we catch up.

De irony is dat the people in dis world wha does talk about equality nah want equality. Dem nah want everybody to be the same. Dem nah want catch up with the Jones. Dem want be better dan de Jones.

Dem boys know is not only in America de police does rough up poor people. It does happen right hay. When lass yuh see de police charge some of dem drivers wha does wuk fuh dem big firms wha gat dozens of trucks running pun de road? But wait till a small man mek wan small mistake. Dem police ready fuh throw the book at he.

Dat is caused by inequality. De ting that everybody calling fuh but wha dem nah really want.

Talk half and hope dat Soulja Bai nah seh dat de loser of de election equal to de winner!