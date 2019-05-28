GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Rupununi FA Strikers FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC notch wins

The 50th Anniversary edition of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 League kicked off in the Rupununi Footba

ll Association last week saw Strikers Football Club and Paiwomak Warriors Football Club securing wins.

After losing their first match to Strikers FC by the slightest of margins, 4-3 at the Basin Sports Ground, Paiwomak Warriors rebounded to humble Challengers FC 5-0 when they met at the Kwatamang Ground.

Strikers ran away 4-1 leaders by the end of the first half and had to hold off a determined Paiwomak side in the second half to walk away with full points.

A double each from Kelvin John (6, 34) and Leston Smith in the 7th and 27th minute set a solid platform for Strikers but in between their first half onslaught, Paiwomak had sneaked in one in the 9th minute off the boot of Garvi Milton.

Orville Daniels in the 55th and Isaque Browne in the 65th minute had given Paiwomak some hope but Strikers was able to hold them off in the end to take full points.

In their next match however, Ameir Robertson and Orville Daniels both lashed in a brace each to shape Paiwomak’s 5-0 win over Challengers FC. Robertson hit the back of the nets in the 22nd and 39th minute; Daniels was on target in the 58th and 82nd minute while the other goal was scored by Kurthy Vantony in the 52nd minute.