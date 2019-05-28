Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:16 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Rupununi FA Strikers FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC notch wins

May 28, 2019 Sports 0

The 50th Anniversary edition of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 League kicked off in the Rupununi Footba

The Paiwomak Warriors goal scorers.

ll Association last week saw Strikers Football Club and Paiwomak Warriors Football Club securing wins.
After losing their first match to Strikers FC by the slightest of margins, 4-3 at the Basin Sports Ground, Paiwomak Warriors rebounded to humble Challengers FC 5-0 when they met at the Kwatamang Ground.

Strikers FC Under-17 Team

Strikers ran away 4-1 leaders by the end of the first half and had to hold off a determined Paiwomak side in the second half to walk away with full points.
A double each from Kelvin John (6, 34) and Leston Smith in the 7th and 27th minute set a solid platform for Strikers but in between their first half onslaught, Paiwomak had sneaked in one in the 9th minute off the boot of Garvi Milton.
Orville Daniels in the 55th and Isaque Browne in the 65th minute had given Paiwomak some hope but Strikers was able to hold them off in the end to take full points.
In their next match however, Ameir Robertson and Orville Daniels both lashed in a brace each to shape Paiwomak’s 5-0 win over Challengers FC. Robertson hit the back of the nets in the 22nd and 39th minute; Daniels was on target in the 58th and 82nd minute while the other goal was scored by Kurthy Vantony in the 52nd minute.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Rupununi FA Strikers FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC notch wins

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Rupununi FA...

May 28, 2019

The 50th Anniversary edition of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 League kicked off in the Rupununi Footba ll Association last week saw Strikers Football Club and Paiwomak Warriors...
Read More
Schools Windball cricket underway in Upper East Bank Demerara Zone

Schools Windball cricket underway in Upper East...

May 28, 2019

Reds is 80 not out

Reds is 80 not out

May 28, 2019

NAMILCO 50th Anniversary/Independence Day of Sports – Berbice New Amsterdam (Secondary), McGowan (Primary) win School Athletics titles and cash

NAMILCO 50th Anniversary/Independence Day of...

May 28, 2019

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters overcome Everest Masters by 21 runs

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters overcome Everest Masters...

May 28, 2019

RFA/GFF Champions League Guyana Rush Saints beat Strikers FC to advance to semi finals

RFA/GFF Champions League Guyana Rush Saints beat...

May 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019