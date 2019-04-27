Latest update April 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Archery Guyana gets affiliation to the National Paralympic Committee of Guyana

Apr 27, 2019 Sports 0

AG & NPC – Archery Guyana’s President Mr. Mohamed Khan (2nd right) receives Certificate of Affiliation from National Paralympic Committee of Guyana’s President Mr. Wilton Spencer. Looking on are the respective Secretary-Generals, Mrs. Beverly Pile (left) and Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon.

Archery Guyana, a nascent sporting body, has secured a historic first in achieving affiliate status with The National Paralympic Committee of Guyana.
This achievement typifies Archery Guyana’s desire and drive to ensure that every Guyanese Archer however abled they are, be afforded the very best opportunity to excel and pursue their dreams and ambitions of participation at the highest levels of the sports of Archery.
On Wednesday 24thApril, President of Archery Guyana, Mr. Mohamed Khan and Secretary-General, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon at a simple ceremony received the Certificate of Affiliate status from President of the National Paralympic Committee of Guyana (N.P.C.G.), Mr. Wilton Spencer and Secretary-General Mrs. Beverly Pile.
Mr. Spencer noted that the N.P.C.G. is internationally affiliated to the International Paralympic Committee and emphasised how pleased he was to grant affiliate status to Archery Guyana, while noting that at the moment Archery Guyana is the first and only affiliate sporting body to the N.P.C.G at this time.
Mr. Mohamed Khan noted Archery Guyana’s pleasure in achieving this status as not only being ground-breaking as the first to be accredited but that it is also completion of a circle of objectives desired by Archery Guyana since with this status every single Guyanese Archer of every capability can now compete at the highest level in the sport. This status opens the pathway for Archery Guyana’s to fulfill its’ mandate to afford every Guyanese Archer the opportunity to participate fully in the sport of Archery is now closer to being fulfilled.

 

