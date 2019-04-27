Archery Guyana gets affiliation to the National Paralympic Committee of Guyana

Latest update April 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
Archery Guyana, a nascent sporting body, has secured a historic first in achieving affiliate status with The National Paralympic Committee of Guyana.
This achievement typifies Archery Guyana’s desire and drive to ensure that every Guyanese Archer however abled they are, be afforded the very best opportunity to excel and pursue their dreams and ambitions of participation at the highest levels of the sports of Archery.
On Wednesday 24thApril, President of Archery Guyana, Mr. Mohamed Khan and Secretary-General, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon at a simple ceremony received the Certificate of Affiliate status from President of the National Paralympic Committee of Guyana (N.P.C.G.), Mr. Wilton Spencer and Secretary-General Mrs. Beverly Pile.
Mr. Spencer noted that the N.P.C.G. is internationally affiliated to the International Paralympic Committee and emphasised how pleased he was to grant affiliate status to Archery Guyana, while noting that at the moment Archery Guyana is the first and only affiliate sporting body to the N.P.C.G at this time.
Mr. Mohamed Khan noted Archery Guyana’s pleasure in achieving this status as not only being ground-breaking as the first to be accredited but that it is also completion of a circle of objectives desired by Archery Guyana since with this status every single Guyanese Archer of every capability can now compete at the highest level in the sport. This status opens the pathway for Archery Guyana’s to fulfill its’ mandate to afford every Guyanese Archer the opportunity to participate fully in the sport of Archery is now closer to being fulfilled.
Apr 27, 2019The West Berbice Cricket Association, in collaboration with the Achiever’s Youths club and Anil Lalsa Construction Company will be staging a two-day tournament starting today. The main...
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Once you reach a certain age in this country, as a high school student you will know that one of the main pillars of the... more
Mentally-ill and destitute persons can be found walking around the streets of the country, especially in the city.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteurnews[email protected]