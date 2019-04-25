GCA’s NY Tri State 50-over U-19 Semi-finalDCC crush TSC, NY Tri State beat MSCDCC face Americans in tomorrow’s final at Bourda

By Sean Devers

Hosts DCC, led by 9-19 from Ezekiel Wilson and an unbeaten 29 from Alphius Bookie, crushed TSC by six wickets, while Vedant Parwal and Gautham Ravindran, who shared nine wickets between them and a patient 60 from Saiteja Mukkamalla spearheaded NY Tri State to a six-wicket win at Bourda in the Semi-finals of the GCA’s NY Tri State 50-over U-19 League yesterday.

Yesterday’s result sets up what is anticipated to be a pulsating Final tomorrow from 09:30hrs at Bourda and commentary will be streamed live on SANN SPORTS Facebook.

Yesterday some welcomed overnight rain caused a two-hour delay at Bourda due to the bowler’s run-up being wet since it was left uncovered.

The game was reduced to a 45-over contest and commenced in sultry conditions on a track on which free scoring proved a tedious task.

MSC, led by Jerimiah Scott, who made 40 from 57 balls with four fours, while Shemar Yearwood made a painstaking 27 from 73 balls, of which 48 of them were not scored off of, while Elian Whyte contributed an unbeaten 26 as MSC were bowled out for 133 in 41.5 overs.

Seamer Parwal had 5-24 from his allotted nine overs and got good support from leg-spinner Ravindran who had 4-34 for NY Tri State who crawled 136-4 from 41.3 overs.

In-form opener Mukkamalla top-scored with 60 with three fours and a six from 138 balls but his innings was as exciting as watching paint dry. Skipper Sanjay Stanley, on the back on 92 in his last match, contributed 43 from 64 balls with a six and a four, while Chatiunya Parwal, who ended the match with a four back over the head of leg-spinner Wayne Bollers, ended unbeaten on 27.

Akeem Crithlow had 2-19 in a losing cause for the Thomas Road team.

A fair sized gathering watched as MSC, who opted to bat, struggled to score fluently with Wayne McPherson (3) being bowled by Parwal at 8-1 in the 5th over before Tuen Hicks, who took 30 balls for his six runs, was also removed by Parwal at 17-1 in 8.5 overs.

A 69-run third wicket stand between Yearwood and Scott who failed to find the gaps and rotate the strike on an under-prepared track, revived the position somewhat but just when Yearwood had done all the

hard work and seemed set for a good score, he was dismissed by Parwal at 86-3.

The impressive Parwal continued his excellent day at the office when Mervin Permaul (0) drove a catch to mid at 90-4.

Bollers (1) was caught and bowled by Ravindran a run later before Parwal had his first five-wicket haul of the tournament when got rid of Scott who had pulled him for two fours as MSC slipped to 95-6 before Ravindran wrapped up the tail, despite Whyte’s cameo towards the end.

The Americans began their chase inauspiciously when Ishaan Bansal got a leading edge as he tried to flick a ball which did not turn and skied it to short third man off Tathesh Shivrattan, who opened the bowling with his tidy off-spin to leave the score 1-3.

But Mukkamalla and Stanley added 100 runs for the second wicket before Stanley, who pulled Bollers

over what’s left of the Kenny Whishart stand, was removed by Crithlow while 11 runs later, Mukkamalla, with the asking rate increasing due to a combination of tight bowling and batting which lacked intent, ran past Bollers and was stumped to leave the score on 114-3 and although Critchlow dismissed Isaiah Jagernauth (1) a run later, the other Parwal was there at the end to see his team into the final.

At DCC, TSC were bowled out for 58 as the Thomas Road teams both lost their matches yesterday.

DCC’s off-spinner Wilson spun webs around the batsmen to capture career best figures 9-19 before an unbeaten 29 with three fours and a six from Bookie ensured an easy six-wicket win as DCC reached 59-4.