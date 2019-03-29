Sans Souci Jaguars capture WCC/Farmers Cup T20 title

Latest update March 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
Sans Souci Jaguars produced an outstanding display to thrash Zeelandia by 10 wickets in the final of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Farmers Cup T20 tournament on Sunday last. Sans Souci Jaguars’ bowlers maintained their stranglehold on the match from the onset as they restricted Zeelandia for 111-5, batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, watched by a sizeable crowd.
Ajay Ghansham made 36 while Jaspaul Gangaram got 27 as Zameer Zaman claimed 2-17. Zaman then hammered 86 and got support from Dellon Osborne 18 as Sans Souci Jaguars responded with 114 without loss in 10.1 overs. Zaman was named man-of-the-match.
Zaman also took the awards for scoring the most runs in the tournament (185) and the highest individual score (86) while Zeelandia’s Ryan Atkinson took the prizes for taking the most wickets (11) and best figures (4-17).
Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee, Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to the Farmers on the island for coming on board and congratulated the winning team. He said that it’s nice to see the Farmers giving back to the island, adding that they are looking forward to their continued support.
Speaking on behalf of the Farmers, Heera Sukram said they are happy to be associated with the sport there and lauded the Wakenaam Cricket Committee for a well organised tournament.
