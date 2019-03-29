Latest update March 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sans Souci Jaguars capture WCC/Farmers Cup T20 title

Mar 29, 2019 Sports 0

Man-of-the-match Zameer Zaman (left) accepts his prize from Raj Narine Singh.

Members of the Sans Souci Jaguars team with their accolades.

Sans Souci Jaguars produced an outstanding display to thrash Zeelandia by 10 wickets in the final of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Farmers Cup T20 tournament on Sunday last. Sans Souci Jaguars’ bowlers maintained their stranglehold on the match from the onset as they restricted Zeelandia for 111-5, batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, watched by a sizeable crowd.
Ajay Ghansham made 36 while Jaspaul Gangaram got 27 as Zameer Zaman claimed 2-17. Zaman then hammered 86 and got support from Dellon Osborne 18 as Sans Souci Jaguars responded with 114 without loss in 10.1 overs. Zaman was named man-of-the-match.
Zaman also took the awards for scoring the most runs in the tournament (185) and the highest individual score (86) while Zeelandia’s Ryan Atkinson took the prizes for taking the most wickets (11) and best figures (4-17).

Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee, Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to the Farmers on the island for coming on board and congratulated the winning team. He said that it’s nice to see the Farmers giving back to the island, adding that they are looking forward to their continued support.
Speaking on behalf of the Farmers, Heera Sukram said they are happy to be associated with the sport there and lauded the Wakenaam Cricket Committee for a well organised tournament.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Windsor Forest, Mc Gill Super Stars triumph

Windsor Forest, Mc Gill Super Stars triumph

Mar 29, 2019

  Windsor Forest and Mc Gill Super Stars registered victories when play in the West Demerara Cricket Association Beacon Café 50-over tournament continued on Sunday last. At Windsor Forest, the...
Read More
Volleyball to serve off Bartica Easter Regatta Sports Programme on MondayGala launch held at Pegasus Hotel yesterday

Volleyball to serve off Bartica Easter Regatta...

Mar 29, 2019

5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness ChallengeTrophy Stall on board; top 3 male and female athletes to earn equally

5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness...

Mar 29, 2019

Sans Souci Jaguars capture WCC/Farmers Cup T20 title

Sans Souci Jaguars capture WCC/Farmers Cup T20...

Mar 29, 2019

Region Six makes light work of Region Ten in Sports exchange

Region Six makes light work of Region Ten in...

Mar 29, 2019

Queensway Security Service Inc. maintains support of GSSF Steel Challenge

Queensway Security Service Inc. maintains support...

Mar 29, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The system needs to be fixed

    The government’s hosting of a massive outreach at the Square of the Revolution was a bad idea on every count. The outreach... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]