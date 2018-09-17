Silica Sandport Inc. Golf…Pandit Haresh wins ‘C’ Flight to create history

Playing with a 19 handicap in the 19-28 ‘C’ Flight of his own Silica Sandport sponsored tournament for the second successive year at the Lusignan Golf Club on Saturday last, Pandit Haresh Tewari made history as he secured 2 chip-in birdies on the same green – for hole 4 and hole 13.

Other winners in the fascinating tournament were President Aleem Hussain, now playing in the Championship Flight and Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud, playing in the ‘B’ Flight. Performances at this tournament has sent a loud signal to all that there are several keen golfers vying for the coveted champion spot of the International Guyana Open 2018 set for early November.

Even after the Course was drenched with the fallout from Hurricance Florence on Tuesday and Wednesday and water was still on the Grounds on Thursday, by Saturday morning the Greens had been prepared and the Course had been drained and firm for great tournament play that began at 12:30hrs.

At the end of the day’s play, the prizes were awarded as follows: In the ‘A’ or Championship Flight, Handicap 0-9: 1st – Aleem Hussain 72/9; 2nd – Nazeem ‘Papo’ Haniff 73/7, Mike Mangal 75/7 was close competitor in the Flight.

In the ‘B’ Flight, Handicap 10-18: 1st – Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud 68/14; 2nd – Joaan Deo 70/16. In this Flight, Aasrodeen Shaw 71/13; Brian Glasford 73/15: Hilbert Shields 73/16; Patrick Prashad 74/10 and Lekhnarine Shivraj 74/16 were a set of keen competitors.

In the ‘C’ Flight, Handicap 19-28: 1st – Haresh Tewari 69/19; 2nd – Guillermo Escarraga 80/20, Philbert London 86/22 was the closest competitor in this flight.