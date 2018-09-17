Silica Sandport Inc. Golf…Pandit Haresh wins ‘C’ Flight to create history

Latest update September 17th, 2018 12:58 AM
Playing with a 19 handicap in the 19-28 ‘C’ Flight of his own Silica Sandport sponsored tournament for the second successive year at the Lusignan Golf Club on Saturday last, Pandit Haresh Tewari made history as he secured 2 chip-in birdies on the same green – for hole 4 and hole 13.
Other winners in the fascinating tournament were President Aleem Hussain, now playing in the Championship Flight and Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud, playing in the ‘B’ Flight. Performances at this tournament has sent a loud signal to all that there are several keen golfers vying for the coveted champion spot of the International Guyana Open 2018 set for early November.
Even after the Course was drenched with the fallout from Hurricance Florence on Tuesday and Wednesday and water was still on the Grounds on Thursday, by Saturday morning the Greens had been prepared and the Course had been drained and firm for great tournament play that began at 12:30hrs.
At the end of the day’s play, the prizes were awarded as follows: In the ‘A’ or Championship Flight, Handicap 0-9: 1st – Aleem Hussain 72/9; 2nd – Nazeem ‘Papo’ Haniff 73/7, Mike Mangal 75/7 was close competitor in the Flight.
In the ‘B’ Flight, Handicap 10-18: 1st – Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud 68/14; 2nd – Joaan Deo 70/16. In this Flight, Aasrodeen Shaw 71/13; Brian Glasford 73/15: Hilbert Shields 73/16; Patrick Prashad 74/10 and Lekhnarine Shivraj 74/16 were a set of keen competitors.
In the ‘C’ Flight, Handicap 19-28: 1st – Haresh Tewari 69/19; 2nd – Guillermo Escarraga 80/20, Philbert London 86/22 was the closest competitor in this flight.
Sep 17, 2018Colin Munroe struck an unbeaten half century to lead the Trinbago Knight Riders to an eight-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors when the teams collided in the Hero Caribbean Premier League...
Sep 17, 2018
Sep 17, 2018
Sep 17, 2018
Sep 17, 2018
Sep 17, 2018
I walk my dog every morning on the seawall going east beginning from the office of the DPP and the Office of Professional... more
It was bound to happen sometime. The police have become overbearing. Someone was bound to one day explode and this is exactly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Racism was the bedrock of European colonialism in the Caribbean. The subjugation, oppression and exploitation... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]