GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section .22 Precision Pistol Competition – Tiwari takes top spot from Ramlahan and Persaud

Still fresh from making his debut as a member of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council team that competedf at the 150th Canadian Fullbore Championships, Roberto Tiwari traded his rifle for the hand gun and shot his way to the top spot when the GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section .22 Precision Pistol Competition was held on Saturday last.

Competing at the Tactical Services Unit Range, Tiwari achieved a final score of 360:2 to take the top spot ahead of Joshua Ramlakan 342:6, Surujbali Persaud 325:1, Mike Tang 324:1 and Murtland Smith 315:3, the top five shooters.

All competitors shot at 7m, 10m and 15m but only the top five advanced to the final stage whichw as shot from 20m.

Ramlakan had won the 7m shoot with a score of 98:5 from Murtland Smith 93:2 and Mike Tang 93:1. The 10m shoot was taken by Tank (89) ahead of Ramlakan (85) and Harold Hopkinson (78:2), Tiwari had a score of 78.

Topping the 15m shoot was Suraujbali Persaud (81) follwed by Tang (75) and Ramlakan 69. The scores for the top five after this third stage were, Tang 257:1, Ramlakan 252:6,Persaud 236:1, Smith 231:3, Tiwari 230:2. Tiwari ran away winner of the 20m shoot comfortably, accumalating 130 points, Ramlakan 90, Persaud 89, Smith 84 and Tang, 67.