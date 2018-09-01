Legendary Dave Martin to headline Cricket Development concert for BCB

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), as part of its efforts to raise funds for the development of the sport in the Ancient County would be teaming up with Legendary International Guyanese Singer Dave Martin.

The BCB would be hosting a concert with the popular singer on Saturday November 3rd, 2018, this was disclosed by Board President Hilbert Foster on Friday last when he met with Martin at his East Coast Demerara home to finalise plans for the historic concert, which most likely would be held in the compound of the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

Foster expressed delight that the concert would take place and says that he is confident that it would be used for the cricket development programme and also for the Board’s administrative expenses.

The BCB does not receive any subvention from either the Guyana Cricket Board or the West Indies Board and as such depends entirely on sponsorship and fundraising activities. Foster disclosed that he took over the BCB six months ago with a meager $42,000 and since then the Board has raised over $7M in cash and kind to host a record twenty-two tournaments at the Under-15, 17, 19, 21, Female, Second Division, Inter Zone, Intermediate, Double Wicket and First Division levels.

Over this same period, they have also hosted dozens of off the field programmes that has played a major role in transforming the state of the game; among the, Cricket Academy, Educational Posters, Award Ceremony, Brian Ramphal Training of Coaches, Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Coaching Programme, Batting Clinic, Bowling Clinic, Wicket Keeping Clinic, Television Programmes, handed out stipends to Junior Cricketers, Tribute to Heroes, Upper Corentyne Awards, Inter-County Cap, Inter-County MVP, Rewarding of Inter-County Champions, Father of the Year, Mother of the Year and Dare to Dream programmes.

The President has travelled across the entire county of meet with every stakeholder and club, ninety four clubs benefitted from the distribution of $1M worth of cricket balls while another 23 benefitted from $1.3 worth of cricket gears, stumps and scorebooks.

The hard working and dynamic President also has plans to assist clubs with white cricket shirts while great efforts would also be made to obtain at least two proper cricket covers to be used across Berbice with Coaching Kits for all eleven First Division Teams.

Great effort is also being made to obtain a long term sponsor for a Three-day First Division Tournament. Foster recently met with top officials of ExxonMobil and invited them to visit the Berbice Cricket Board for more discussion as he strives to return the sport to its former glory days.

The Board is encouraging sponsors to support the historic “Dave Martin in Concert” and interested Companies can contact Hilbert Foster on 337 4562, Angela Haniff on 333 3905, 333 2375 and Robby Saywack on 660 0049 for more information.

Foster expressed thanks to International Cricket Commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira for his assistance in arranging the Concert and stated that Perreira’s visit to Berbice in July is bearing lots of fruits for Berbice Cricket.