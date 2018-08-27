GISE Star Party Rentals 1st division cricket…DCC destroy MSC by inns & 126 runs despite Barker’s 5-67

Advance to semi-finals

By Sean Devers

Hosts DCC yesterday inflicted a crushing innings and 126 runs victory over Malteenoes with over a session to spare on the final day of their game of the GISE Star Party Rental two-day first division competition to book a place in the semi-finals.

DCC took 27 points from this match to move to 69, five ahead of Police, while MSC took five points for dismissing the powerful DCC batting line-up yesterday to go to 36 with one game to play.

MSC will face-off with Police in the final game for both teams and mathematically can still make the semis if they claim the maximum 32 points and deny the Cops any points.

However, judging from the MSC batting over the weekend that is an unlikely scenario and DCC and Police should be teams qualifying from zone ‘A’.

Yesterday in sweltering heat, the much vaunted DCC batting line-up, led by first day centuries from openers Trevon Griffith and Raymond Perez began the final day on 281-2 with a lead of 167 replying to MSC’ paltry 114.

With their robust Skipper Chris Barnwell (1) and Windies U-19 player Tevin Imlach (32) at the crease, it seemed that the home team would amass a total of over 450 and then declare.

But skipper Nichosie Barker, a batting all-rounder, removed the dangerous Barnwell, arguably the batsman with the most first division runs in the last five years, before he got to double figures and although Imlach added 31 to his overnight score before he was removed by school boy leggie Wayne Bollers, DCC last eight wickets fell for just 92 runs as MSC enjoyed their best period of the encounter.

Barker finished with 5-67 and little Bollers had 3-70 as DCC were bowled for 382 at 10:50 hrs as MSC fought back well on the small ground on a good batting track.

However, the Thomas Lands side, set 238 to avoid and innings defeat, slipped to 26-2 by Lunch.

MSC needed to bat out the entire day to save the match and started in promising fashion with Stephon Browne and school boy batsman Tuen Hicks putting together 25 for the first wicket before Hicks (8) fell to leg-spinner Steven Sankar.

Barker, who looked set on 25 in the first innings before he threw his wicket away with an impetuous slash at a wide ball from Barnwell high to point, hit one back to left arm back-of-the-hand spinner Totaram Bishun before he had scored to give the former Guyana U-19 bowler his first of four wickets on the stroke of Lunch.

After the interval only Browne (18) who was removed by Barnwell at 28-3 and Bollers seemed intent on batting long and although Alex Rodrigues hit four fours and two sixes including a massive six off Sankar in his top score of 39 and shared in a frustrating little stand with Carl Kumar, who hit a quick-fire 20 with four boundaries, MSC were bowled for 112.

Bishun confused the young batsmen with his both ways turn and captured 4-59, while Sankar and off-spinner Anthony supported with two wickets each.

In zone ‘B’ GNIC leads the points table with 62, while UG (57) and TSC (43) will battle each other in the final round for a place in the semis.