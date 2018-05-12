Latest update May 12th, 2018 12:59 AM

Eagles B’ball club to host knockout tournament on Mother’s day at CASH

More Basketball action set for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with Eagles Knockout tournament which bounces off tomorrow.

Eagles Basketball Club will bounce off their 9th annual Inter-Organisation Knockout tournament at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall (CASH) tomorrow from 10:00hrs sharp with $100,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.
Sixteen teams will gear up for the one-day tournament that will have eight minutes of running time per-half with the last team standing pocketing the grand cash prize of $50,000. The second place finishers will walk away with $30,000, while the third place team will enjoy $20,000. In addition to the cash prizes, one of the organisers of the event, Adrian Hooper, noted that there will be special prizes for mothers on their day.
Hooper posited to Kaieteur Sport that fans can expect the usual high paced and intense games that are usually seen at the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) level, while many of the country’s best ballers are set to be part of the action.
Admission to the venue tomorrow will be an affordable $300 and any interested teams can contact Adrian Hooper on 625-8105 or Mark Wills on 619-2364.

