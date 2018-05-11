Latest update May 11th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Floodlights meet Parika Defenders in opening GFSCA fixture tonight

May 11, 2018 Sports 0

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground in Queenstown Georgetown is the venue for the opening match in the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) organised Back to Eden, Khan’s Trading, Permaul’s Trading and Trophy Stall Tournament.
Parika Defenders have been pitted against Floodlights to get the action underway in the Masters Over-40 category from 19:30hrs.
Play will continue at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Thomas Lands on Sunday in the same category when Wellman take on Narine Masters on Pitch One and Fishermen Masters and Savage do battle simultaneously on Pith Two from 10:00hrs.
The afternoon fixtures will bring together Albion Masters and Parika Defenders on Pitch One with Success Masters and Enterprise Legends playing on Pitch Two from 13:00hrs. The tournament will be played in four categories; Masters Over-40, Masters Over-50, Male Open and Female Open.
Teams still interested in being part of the competition may contact Wayne Jones on 650 1790 or 685 6908, Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Jailall Deodass on 615 8644 or 672 3994.

More in this category

Sports

Space Gym, Space Games 2018 – Powerlifting… Petterson (male) and Pluck (female) cops Best Lifter Awards

Space Gym, Space Games 2018 – Powerlifting… Petterson (male)...

May 11, 2018

Carlos Peterson, winner of the Heavyweight class and Ms. Junica Pluck who topped in the Lightweight category emerged as the Best Overall Lifters when Space Gym celebrated their 2nd Anniversary with a...
Read More
Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tourney… Harding beat Fernandes in entertaining match-up

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash...

May 11, 2018

STSC Pre-Independence 5-a-side football set for Sunday

STSC Pre-Independence 5-a-side football set for...

May 11, 2018

CONCACAF Women’s Qualifier… Less than two weeks before Lady Jags begin quest to wi

CONCACAF Women’s Qualifier… Less than two...

May 11, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Essequibo Islands’ hold nerves to beat Parika Salem by four wickets

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Essequibo Islands’...

May 11, 2018

GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships… Fitness Express takes tag as major sponsor

GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships…...

May 11, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]