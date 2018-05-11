Floodlights meet Parika Defenders in opening GFSCA fixture tonight

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground in Queenstown Georgetown is the venue for the opening match in the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) organised Back to Eden, Khan’s Trading, Permaul’s Trading and Trophy Stall Tournament.

Parika Defenders have been pitted against Floodlights to get the action underway in the Masters Over-40 category from 19:30hrs.

Play will continue at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Thomas Lands on Sunday in the same category when Wellman take on Narine Masters on Pitch One and Fishermen Masters and Savage do battle simultaneously on Pith Two from 10:00hrs.

The afternoon fixtures will bring together Albion Masters and Parika Defenders on Pitch One with Success Masters and Enterprise Legends playing on Pitch Two from 13:00hrs. The tournament will be played in four categories; Masters Over-40, Masters Over-50, Male Open and Female Open.

Teams still interested in being part of the competition may contact Wayne Jones on 650 1790 or 685 6908, Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Jailall Deodass on 615 8644 or 672 3994.