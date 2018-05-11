Floodlights meet Parika Defenders in opening GFSCA fixture tonight

Latest update May 11th, 2018 12:56 AM
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground in Queenstown Georgetown is the venue for the opening match in the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) organised Back to Eden, Khan’s Trading, Permaul’s Trading and Trophy Stall Tournament.
Parika Defenders have been pitted against Floodlights to get the action underway in the Masters Over-40 category from 19:30hrs.
Play will continue at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Thomas Lands on Sunday in the same category when Wellman take on Narine Masters on Pitch One and Fishermen Masters and Savage do battle simultaneously on Pith Two from 10:00hrs.
The afternoon fixtures will bring together Albion Masters and Parika Defenders on Pitch One with Success Masters and Enterprise Legends playing on Pitch Two from 13:00hrs. The tournament will be played in four categories; Masters Over-40, Masters Over-50, Male Open and Female Open.
Teams still interested in being part of the competition may contact Wayne Jones on 650 1790 or 685 6908, Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Jailall Deodass on 615 8644 or 672 3994.
May 11, 2018Carlos Peterson, winner of the Heavyweight class and Ms. Junica Pluck who topped in the Lightweight category emerged as the Best Overall Lifters when Space Gym celebrated their 2nd Anniversary with a...
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
On Thursday, July 27, 2017 from his desk at Kaieteur News, Adam Harris said; “Freddie call Anil Nandlall, he wants to... more
There are two main problems associated with the work of professionals within the public sector of Guyana. The first is that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]