Unity Cup registration in full swing, most areas to start next weekend

The Unity Cup registration to determine the national Champions in four categories have begun and some areas are reporting favorable response so far and more teams are finalizing their squads in order to put their best foot forward as the reps have indicated that they are receiving calls on the tournament. The tournament is organized by the Guyana Softball League. The number entries so far collected are as follows in all categories: East Coast -Upper and Lower – 31 teams; West Coast – 24 teams; Corentyne – 16; NA/Canje – 13 teams.

Some areas will be merge depending on the response to have them compete. The other areas are urged to continue their quest to promote team work and guide the individuals in order to have them ready. The one ball is receiving favorable response as many persons are enquiring about the process. Any team can enter any zone.

Most areas are slated to start next weekend as the reps have indicated that most teams are awaiting a start. The fixtures will be out shortly for areas, but Lower East Coast will have their start this weekend with some four matches at Success Ground. The inclement weather is also contributing to this delayed start as grounds are in an unfavorable condition with the rains being unpredictable.

Meanwhile, as the organizers noted the prizes are not the most lucrative in terms of cash incentives but the pride in being National Champion is what counts and this makes the tournament a must in participation.

Additionally Lower East Coast will have three matches today: At 9:30am: Success Enforcers vs Good Hope Warriors; 11:00 am: Aditya Electrical vs Hope Warriors Under-15; 2:00pm: Success XI vs Enterprise XI.

Prizes being offered are as follows: Male Open Champion – $50,000 and one of the Unity Cups as well as championship rings; Female Open champion – $25,000 and one Unity Cups;

Masters Champion – $20,000 and one Unity Cup. MVP- Trophies and one package which includes electronic accessories. Other promotional items will also be given on the spot to fans as the team goes to various grounds.

Grounds to be used are Success; Better Hope; Mahaica; Leonora Primary; Uitvlugt, Parika, Scott Field, Port Mourant so far. More details are forthcoming on the grounds.

Meanwhile, to get more details on the tournament persons can contact the following representatives:

West Demerara – Ravendra Ramgobin – 276-1381; Premnauth Bimchan (Pampalam)– 670-9982; Rawle Higgins – 667-6374; East Bank Demerara/ Georgetown – Nadir Baksh (Gas)– 672-0378;Lower East Coast Demerara – up to Enmore as well as East Bank/ Linden – Rafman Ally – 654-2233/ Darmin Ramnarine – 642-3165;Upper East Coast Herman Persaud – 643-3033;Linden – Mortimer Denny – 687-3326/442-1562; Berbice- Corentyne – Rajin Moonsammy – 650-7647/ Omerwar Sirikishun – 627-5788/677-2826; Canje – Pinkey Arthur-615-2493/ Ravi Ramkumar – 642-1206 ; West Coast Berbice – Barrington- 667-8199; Essequibo board has not yet indicated that they will be participating therefore no representation has been named. Discussions are ongoing.