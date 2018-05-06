Balram Narine wins Flying Ace CC May Day Race

Latest update May 6th, 2018 12:56 AM

Lloyd Roberts seen handing over the winning trophy and prize to Balram Narime in the presence of club mates and Coach, Randolph Roberts, standing left.

Balram Narine, in a time of 50 Minutes 27 Seconds won the Annual Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice May Day Road Race which took place on Sunday last in the Ancient County.
The 10-lap contest around the Town of New Amsterdam attracted 18 members of the host club as it was not open to anyone else. Narine, who also won 5 of the 7 sprint prizes on offer, crossed the line ahead of Syborne Fernandes (1 sprint prize), Adriel Ross, David Hicks and Mario Washington in that order.
Donovan Fraser took the other sprint prize, while Maria Carrington was the first female to complete the distance.
Taking the 12-14 category was Mario Washington ahead of Shivnarine Bhowandin, while the BMX 6-9 division went to Nashaun Rigby who was followed to the line by Lumesh Singh and Omar Bacchus in that order. Nehum Rigby won the 9-12 BMX race from Munish Bhowandin and Sachin Karan.
FACC is extending thanks to the business community and the Guyana Police Force for making this race a success.

