Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament underway

The annual Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament began yesterday at the Georgetown Club Camp Street. Fifty participants are down to take part in two categories; the Open for seniors and Cat A for juniors. The Open category includes well-known, skilful players such as Nyron Joseph, Regan Pollard, Nicholas Narine, Ashley Kahlil, Taylor Fernandes and also junior climber Samuel Ince-Carvalhal.
Category A will no doubt see grand performances from participants Michael Alphonso, Gianni Carpenter and Demetrius DeAbreu, along with the usual anticipated bouts between Kirsten Gomes, Abodsaide Cadogan and Madison Fernandes, as they battle it out for their place at the trophy table on finals day this Sunday.
Matches will run each evening during the rest of this week and throughout the day on Saturday before finishing on Sunday afternoon. The usual BBQ fundraiser will be held on Sunday.

