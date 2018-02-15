Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament underway

Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
The annual Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament began yesterday at the Georgetown Club Camp Street. Fifty participants are down to take part in two categories; the Open for seniors and Cat A for juniors. The Open category includes well-known, skilful players such as Nyron Joseph, Regan Pollard, Nicholas Narine, Ashley Kahlil, Taylor Fernandes and also junior climber Samuel Ince-Carvalhal.
Category A will no doubt see grand performances from participants Michael Alphonso, Gianni Carpenter and Demetrius DeAbreu, along with the usual anticipated bouts between Kirsten Gomes, Abodsaide Cadogan and Madison Fernandes, as they battle it out for their place at the trophy table on finals day this Sunday.
Matches will run each evening during the rest of this week and throughout the day on Saturday before finishing on Sunday afternoon. The usual BBQ fundraiser will be held on Sunday.
Feb 15, 2018The annual Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament began yesterday at the Georgetown Club Camp Street. Fifty participants are down to take part in two categories; the Open for seniors and Cat A...
Feb 15, 2018
Feb 15, 2018
Feb 15, 2018
Feb 15, 2018
Feb 14, 2018
When the daughter of deceased legal luminary and former Attorney-General, Doodnauth Singh, took the British Government... more
It took a full one and a half years for the contract signed between ExxonMobil and the Government of Guyana to be made public.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Much has been said about the government of the United States of America (US) cutting off aid to countries... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]