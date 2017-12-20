Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana rewards outstanding students

Latest update December 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

The Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana recently held its Awards Ceremony for the fifth year at the New Thriving Restaurant, Main Street, Georgetown. The occasion was to recognise and reward outstanding students for their commendable efforts during 2016 and 2017.

Quacuy Baveghems presenting Miguel Hunte with his award.

Students would have competed locally and overseas and those who were exceptional were recognised for their efforts on December 9, last.
Quacuy Baveghems – G.M Soke, Professor and Founder and Miguel Hunte were rewarded as the Best Gold Medalists for the year 2017.
Following is the list of other awardees:
Trenton Coates – Most Outstanding Instructor of 2017; Cedwin Adams – Most Improved Student of 2017; Celwin Adams Best Gold Medalist for 2016; Akeem Baveghems – Most Improved Student of 2017; Kimberly Baveghems – Most Completive Student of 2017; Antowne Allen – Most Competitive Student of 2017; Daniel Bruster – Most Improved Student of 2017; Victor Garden – Best Participating Student of 2017.
Meanwhile, Quacuy Baveghems was presented with an Ambassador Award as well as received the Ruko Dan 4th Degree – Diploma Shotokan Dan from the Guyana All Styles Martial Arts Federation (GASMAF) at a presentation also held at The New Thriving Restaurant, Main Street, Georgetown on Saturday last.
Baveghems who is also Head of the Technical Committee of the GASMAF was joined in receiving the Ambassador Award by Miguel Hunte, Trenton Coates, Antowne Allen and Celwin Adams.
The Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana is extending gratitude to the Government of Guyana and the Business Community for their support throughout 2017.

