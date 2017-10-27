GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – EDFA… Grove closer to formalising championship honours; Highway Utd & Mocha win

Grove Hi Tech is a single match away from securing the inaugural East Bank Football Association (EBFA), GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League.

In their penultimate match of the league, the yet to be defeated Grove side trounced Kuru Kururu Warriors on Sunday last at the Grove Playfield. In the other two matches, Highway United, formerly Circuitville Jaguars, defeated Herstelling Raiders 3-0, while Mocha Champs gained a walk over from Agricola Red Triangle.

The win for Grove was their 15th successive win of the league and they are one away from finishing with an unblemished record and have only been scored upon three times, once this round and twice in the first round.

Kashif Tinnee led his side with two goals which set the perfect cushion by the end of the first half. Tinnee was on target in the 8th and 19th minutes. The Warriors with three wins, two losses and a draw so far couldn’t keep the home team from entering their defensive third as two more goals were scored in the second half.

National defender Kevin Padmore added his name yet again to the score sheet in the 66th minute, his second goal of this round and 7th overall, while the final goal came off the boot of Orwin Hunter in the 77th minute.

Recording their third win in their debut year as an affiliate of the EBFA, Highway United made it two out of two against Herstelling Raiders with a 3-1 triumph to follow on their 3-1 win in the First Round.

Ishmael Pulsuran found the back of the net in the 21st minute from the penalty spot, beating Herstelling’s goalkeeper, Nikita Winter to her right. Winter, who has been playing from pee wee level, brought off some fine saves but was not able to keep the busy Yarrowkabra boys at bay, altogether.

Tyrone David doubled the advantage in the 24th minute with Junior Williams sealing the deal in the 60th minute.

No matches would be played this Sunday due to the ground being used for the Grove Village Day activities.