All set for Rising Sun President’s Cup Horserace Meet tomorrow

All systems are in place for an explosive day of horseracing tomorrow when the Rising Sun Turf Club venue play host to the President’s Cup Horserace Meet starting at 1:00pm.

A keenly contested day of horseracing is expected with another entertaining spectacle set to unfold. Most of the leading racehorses (75) will be on show for the attractive cash prizes and trophies that will be on offer.

The main attraction of the day will feature horses classified C3 & Lower galloping over a distance of 1600M for a $1M first prize and a scorcher of a race is anticipated.

The main event promises much excitement with the rivalry between Vera’s Finally and Just Call me Boss the main focus. The United States import out of the Jumbo Jet Racing Stables, trained by Fazil Habibulla and ridden by Jockey Colin Ross stormed to victory in the 11th Running of the Guyana Cup, brushing aside all challengers. The connections at the Jumbo Jet Stables have been working on their charge to repeat in the President’s Cup. However, Just Call Me Boss of the Kris Jagdeo racing stable will be looking to take down Vera’s Finally. Trainer T. Jagdeo had stated that Rising Sun is his turf and Vera’s Finally was the only horse to beat him in a big race meet at Rising Sun in the Guyana Cup. Mr. Jagdeo and his charge are out for revenge and fans are certainly in for a treat.

The E Class Maiden/F1 & Lower Open race is the co-feature and is over 1400M with $600,000 being the winner’s purse. A thunderous event is promised with Storm bird, Release the Beast, Red and Lovely, Fire in Line and Keep on Swinging set to set the track alight.

The H1 & Lower horses will look to cash in on the $350,000 first prize on offer in that race covering a 1400M distance.

The I 1 & Lower, H3 non-earners for 2017 will compete for a $300,000 reward also covering 1400M.

The 2-years-Guyana bred Maiden animals will collide for $200,000 winners take in a 1100M sprint.

The J3 & K & Lower class horses will compete over 1400M for a $175,000 purse and in the L Class Non-winners event also covering 1400M, turfites will see the winner staking claim to the $150,000 first prize.

The other races will also serve up keenly contested action and along with the usual side attractions fans attending will certainly enjoy a very exciting day.