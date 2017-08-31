Archer is Club Unity Dominoes King

Latest update August 31st, 2017 12:59 AM
Gibron Archer emerged champion of the Club Unity King Dominoes competition which was contested Tuesday night at Parika Old Road. Archer marked 18 games to beat Frederick Charles who took the runner up spot and Kelon Daniels who finished third.
Archer took home a trophy and $12,000 while both Charles and Daniels received trophies. The competition was sponsored by Dan’s Snackette of Parika.
Aug 31, 2017Courts Guyana Inc. in collaboration with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will be hosting the 7th Annual Courts 10K Road Race on the October 1st, 2017. This event which continues to grow and...
Aug 31, 2017
Aug 31, 2017
Aug 31, 2017
Aug 31, 2017
Simply unbelievable! There are no words to describe Guyana. A former Trinidadian Minister has been taken to the police station... more
In 1976, the West Indies Cricket Team toured England. The English team must have fancied themselves against the tourists... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]