Archer is Club Unity Dominoes King

Gibron Archer emerged champion of the Club Unity King Dominoes competition which was contested Tuesday night at Parika Old Road. Archer marked 18 games to beat Frederick Charles who took the runner up spot and Kelon Daniels who finished third.

Archer took home a trophy and $12,000 while both Charles and Daniels received trophies. The competition was sponsored by Dan’s Snackette of Parika.