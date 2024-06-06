Middlemen, oh Middlemen!

Kaieteur News – The middlemen running tings in Guyana, and it look like they running tings all the way to de bank. De farmers working hard, sun hot, back bending, and all they get is the dust from de ground. But who getting fat? Who living nice? Is the middlemen.

You see, de middlemen smart. Dem does swoop down pon de farmers produce like vultures. They buy it all up, then turn round and sell it back to the vendors for a price that does make you wonder if de cassava got gold inside. The farmer get a few pennies, while the middlemen get the quank. And who does get the blame when you see de high prices at de market? De poor farmer. The farmer who working harder than a mule but it’s de middlemen who laughing all the way to de bank.

Then you got dem middlemen who does work for dem corrupt politicians. These are the baggage men. Dem boys seh that these fellas does do all de dirty work. They does collect de bribes and then split it with de corrupt politicians. And when deh thing blow up, who does take de fall? Not de politician. Is de middleman who does get catch with he hand in the cookie jar. And de bad politician? He smiling, playing innocent, and still collecting more bribes.

Dem boys she, you got to admire the middlemen though; they got loyalty. They go down with the ship while de captain abandon ship and jump in a lifeboat made of cash. And then, ah, then you got de sweetman. De original middleman. De sweetman, he does be de man in the middle between a husband and his wife or the girlfriend and her boyfriend. This middleman enjoying the good life, spending de husband money while de husband breaking he back working. De sweetman got to watch his back though. One wrong move and he could end up with more licks than a cricket ball. But if tings going good, he living sweet, sweet like sugar. He enjoying de best of both worlds while de husband does sweat.

So you see, dem boys seh, middlemen always find a way to get ahead. From the market to the mansion, they smooth, they slick, and they always seem to come out on top. De world could fall apart, but as long as there is a middle, there will always be a middleman ready to make his cut. And all the while, the rest of we does just stand up and watch, wondering why we never think of it first.

Talk half. Leff half.