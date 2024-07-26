Appadu enjoys slim lead as Guyana’s leading jockey

…Ross closely trailing

Kaieteur Sports – The rivalry between jockeys and horses will be boiling hot on Sunday August 11, at the Rising Sun Turf Club, in the 16th running of the Guyana Cup.

Jockeys are eagerly awaiting the big pay day, but the rivalry for the top jockey for 2024 is on the line. Ronaldo Appadu is Guyana’s leading jockey for 2024, with 79 points while veteran Colin Ross is trailing on 70 points.

Ross was dominant in 2023 where he secured the jockey of the year, and he is fresh from a crushing win with Easy Time at the last race which was held at Port Mourant Turf Club.

Appadu has 28 starts for the year thus far, with nine first places, eight second spots and four third place finishes. Ross also has nine first places, six second places and three third spot finishes.

YovinKissoonchand with 24 starts for the year, has six first place wins, four seconds and one third. He sits on third on the jockey standings with 45 points.

Kissoonchand had a bright race day at Port Mourant at the CARICOM race meet, where he secured 14 points. The young jockey, Kissoonchand had two wins and one second place at Port Mourant.

Meanwhile, Trinidadian jockey Kiran Razack is in fourth with 44 points while Nicholas Patrick (29 Kevin Paul (27) are the top five jockeys on the standings for 2024.

The 16th running of the Guyana Cup will be the biggest horse racing event in Guyana’s history, and it will be the perfect place for the jockeys to leave their legacy.

Ten races will be on the Guyana Cup card, and registration has already been opened. It will close on August 3, and no late entries will be accepted at this year’s Guyana Cup.

With this year’s Guyana Cup purse being the biggest in the Caribbean, horses and jockeys from various countries will be compelled to travel to Guyana and battle for supremacy.