Stepfather to be charged for allegedly burning 1-year-old

Kaieteur News – A man is expected to be charged today for allegedly burning and badly beating his one-year-old stepson.

The suspect reportedly resides in East La Penitence, Georgetown and is said to be living with the child’s 18-year-old mother.

Police disclosed that the man was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today.

According to reports, the man allegedly burned the child and beat him with a mop stick in addition to other forms of physical abuse.

Videos have been circulating on the media of the abuse meted out to the child. One showed the child’s mother being forced to cut the baby’s’ hair and in another, the suspect was seen roughly poking the child’s neck with a mop stick and blood coming from his mouth. A third video showed severe burns about the child’s lower body.

Meanwhile, in March, the child was reportedly admitted to the hospital where he underwent surgery for the burns. He remains a patient at a city hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that the child’s mother and stepfather have been in a relationship for about 10 months and she is currently pregnant. The man reportedly also repeatedly abused the child’s mother.

Sources from the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) reported that they are active on the case.

Activist and former Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Simona Broomes visited the East Ruimveldt location on Tuesday. In an invited comment, she told Kaieteur News that the mother and the 1-year-old child were living under deplorable conditions. The teen has since been removed from the location.

Caption: The house where the child was abused

Caption: The 1-year-old baby boy nursing burns at a city hospital.

