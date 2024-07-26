Latest update July 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Gunmen invade Cummings St. store, rob owner and sales girl

Jul 26, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Two men on Wednesday invaded Bonni Discount Store on Cummings Street, Georgetown robbing the owner and sales girl of cell phones.

The victims are 22-year-old businessman, Haresh Bhagchandani and 49-year-old sales girl Christina Guirte. The robbery occurred around 16: 35hrs. During that time, the victims were in the store working when two masked men, one armed with a hand gun entered.  The armed man held them at gunpoint and took away their phones only. Bhagchandani phone valued $75,000 and Guirte phone worth $30,000.  After stealing the items, the gunmen made good their escape. Investigations are ongoing.

