Gunmen invade Cummings St. store, rob owner and sales girl

Kaieteur News – Two men on Wednesday invaded Bonni Discount Store on Cummings Street, Georgetown robbing the owner and sales girl of cell phones.
The victims are 22-year-old businessman, Haresh Bhagchandani and 49-year-old sales girl Christina Guirte. The robbery occurred around 16: 35hrs. During that time, the victims were in the store working when two masked men, one armed with a hand gun entered. The armed man held them at gunpoint and took away their phones only. Bhagchandani phone valued $75,000 and Guirte phone worth $30,000. After stealing the items, the gunmen made good their escape. Investigations are ongoing.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 26, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Sprinter Emanuel Archibald and table tennis ace Chelsea Edghill are set to be Guyana’s flagbearers for today’s opening of the Paris Olympic Games. Edghill will begin her...
Kaieteur News – The AFC continues to adversely comment on the decision of one of its then members, Charrandass Persaud, to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
