Gunmen invade Cummings St. store, rob owner and sales girl

Kaieteur News – Two men on Wednesday invaded Bonni Discount Store on Cummings Street, Georgetown robbing the owner and sales girl of cell phones.

The victims are 22-year-old businessman, Haresh Bhagchandani and 49-year-old sales girl Christina Guirte. The robbery occurred around 16: 35hrs. During that time, the victims were in the store working when two masked men, one armed with a hand gun entered. The armed man held them at gunpoint and took away their phones only. Bhagchandani phone valued $75,000 and Guirte phone worth $30,000. After stealing the items, the gunmen made good their escape. Investigations are ongoing.