Man shows up at ex-girlfriend’s house one day after being charged for cyberbullying her

Jul 24, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old IT technician showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s house and threatened her one day after appearing in court to answer two cybercrime charges committed against the woman.

Jeremy Smith

Jeremy Smith appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday in relation to answer the illegal acquisition of data and using a computer system to intimidate a person’s charges.

Smith pleaded not guilty and was released on $75,000 bail for each offence.

However, on Tuesday, the woman told this publication that Smith allegedly called her several times and threatened her Monday evening.

“He is still calling me. In his head, we are still together so is like I can’t carry on with my normal life… Yesterday, he got bail and he was at my house last night”, the distressed woman recalled.

The woman said she immediately contacted the police to report the man’s presence at her home. She said Smith was asked to report to the police station on Tuesday at 09:00hrs, but failed to do so.

The woman said she is fearful for her life and since Smith seems determined to torment her.

It is alleged that between March 11 and May 6, 2023 at Meadow Brook Gardens, Smith intentionally and without a lawful excuse, acquired electronic data, being videos and photos from the ex-girlfriend WhatsApp messages.

It is also alleged that Smith between May 27 and July 16, 2024 at the same location, used a computer system to publish electronic data of his ex-girlfriend that was obscene, vulgar, profane, rude or indecent that caused emotional distress to her.

The couple reportedly were in an ‘on-and-off’ relationship for the past year and half. The woman said that in December 2022, she filed a restraining order against Smith.

“The restraining order was for him to stay 500ft away from me, physical abuse and threatening language,” she said.

