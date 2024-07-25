No bail for chain snatcher

Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old taxi driver of South Ruimvedlt Gardens on Wednesday was charged with larceny when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Gregory Howes also known as Bumpy Face is accused of snatching two gold chains from Susie Lee. The allegations against Howes are that on Saturday, July 20, 2024, on Water Street, Georgetown he stole a gold and diamond chain valued at $175,000 along with a double heart gold chain worth $75,000, both belonging to Lee. The total value of the stolen items amounted to $250,000.

According to the facts Lee, was walking along Water Street near Stabroek Market, southbound, with her chains around her neck when Howes, allegedly approached her from behind and swiftly snatched her chains. The incident was reportedly captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The subsequent day, July 21, 2024, while at La Penitence Market, approximately 30 feet away from Ruimvedlt Police Station, Lee identified Howes at the rear of a police vehicle, in custody at the time. Lee alerted the police, pointing him as the individual who had snatched her chain the day prior. Consequently, Howes was detained and formally charged with larceny from the person.

During the court proceedings, Howes pleaded not guilty to the larceny charge. He has prior matters at the court of a similar nature. It was disclosed in court that he had been released from prison just in April. The prosecution objected to bail due to the seriousness and prevalence of the offense. Bail was refused and Howes is remanded to prison until his next court date on August 7, 2024.