Chain thief begs Magistrate for 2 weeks jail, gets 2 years instead  

Jul 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – A man who appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court#1 on Wednesday initially asked the magistrate for two weeks imprisonment for a larceny charge only to be handed two years instead.
The defendant, Anthony Bartholomew faced allegations of larceny from Gracelyn Edmondson, involving the theft of a gold chain valued at $70,000 and two gold rings valued at $125,000. The accused, who did not have any prior connection to the victim, encountered Edmondson on July 22, 2024, as she left her residence with the mentioned articles, traveling to Georgetown to conduct business.
When she was on Hadfield Street in Georgetown, the accused approached and snatched the chain from her neck and forcibly took the ring from her right hand. Bartholomew was subsequently arrested on July 23, 2024. The chain was retrieved and lodged with the police. In court, Bartholomew pleaded guilty with an explanation, telling the magistrate that he just wanted “a little time to rest up.” He also claimed, “I didn’t really go fo snatch the lady chain.” However, the magistrate sentenced him to two years in prison for the offense.
