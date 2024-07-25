Latest update July 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chain thief begs Magistrate for 2 weeks jail, gets 2 years instead  

Jul 25, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Anthony Bartholomew at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Anthony Bartholomew at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – A man who appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court#1 on Wednesday initially asked the magistrate for two weeks imprisonment for a larceny charge only to be handed two years instead.

The defendant, Anthony Bartholomew faced allegations of larceny from Gracelyn Edmondson, involving the theft of a gold chain valued at $70,000 and two gold rings valued at $125,000. The accused, who did not have any prior connection to the victim, encountered Edmondson on July 22, 2024, as she left her residence with the mentioned articles, traveling to Georgetown to conduct business.

When she was on Hadfield Street in Georgetown, the accused approached and snatched the chain from her neck and forcibly took the ring from her right hand. Bartholomew was subsequently arrested on July 23, 2024. The chain was retrieved and lodged with the police.  In court, Bartholomew pleaded guilty with an explanation, telling the magistrate that he just wanted “a little time to rest up.” He also claimed, “I didn’t really go fo snatch the lady chain.” However, the magistrate sentenced him to two years in prison for the offense.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Nelson backing GDF to go all the way at CFU Club Shield

Nelson backing GDF to go all the way at CFU Club Shield

Jul 25, 2024

– Guyanese club in action tomorrow at 5:00 pm By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force Football Club Captain, Colin Nelson, said his side is eager to kick off in this...
Read More
Dindyal 7-24, Van Lange 77 power Guyana to122-run win

Dindyal 7-24, Van Lange 77 power Guyana to122-run...

Jul 25, 2024

Nine member team off to St Lucia for OECS Invitational Boxing Championship

Nine member team off to St Lucia for OECS...

Jul 25, 2024

Funeral of former Nat U19 cricketer Anthony Rigby set for Tomorrow

Funeral of former Nat U19 cricketer Anthony Rigby...

Jul 25, 2024

Guyana Youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud stars in New York for West Coast Warriors

Guyana Youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud stars...

Jul 25, 2024

Teach them young Table Tennis programme underway at Gymnasium

Teach them young Table Tennis programme underway...

Jul 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]