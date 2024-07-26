Golfers to receive 10,000 balls as part of GGA Boost Programme

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA)/NexGen Academy is set to receive 10,000 golf balls, thanks to the efforts of Danny Ramnarain, an overseas-based Guyanese golfer along with William and Aleena Knight of the New York Shafura Hussain Foundation.

As thousands of new players in Guyana are given access to the sport for the first time, this developmental programme, which provides equipment and balls at little to no cost, removes a significant barrier for players from all economic backgrounds.

The model developed by the GGA, in collaboration with major organizations, sponsors and supporters, has enabled the sport to reach thousands of players across the country in less than three years.

Recently, Leguan Secondary School repeated as champions in the second annual National Junior Golf Championship held at the NexGen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue.

This tournament attracted a huge high-profile list of corporate sponsors the likes of; The Guyana Tourism Authority; Sterling Products Ltd; Pegasus Hotel & Suites; Guyana Beverages Inc. Jaigobin’s Hotel; Toolsie Persaud Ltd; Jaigobin’s Supermarket; Sunshine Snacks; Dino Bissessar; Knight Rider Transportation; Ramchand’s Auto; Darthan Investments Group; Tristone Auto; Shangri-La Gardens; Westside Golf Course; and the Golf Academy.

William and Aleena Knight have been involved in philanthropic activities for many years and are currently developing several sports and health-related projects in the Queens, New York area.