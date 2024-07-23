Man on $150k bail for publishing nude pictures of ex-girlfriend

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old IT Technician was on Monday placed on $150,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer two cybercrime charges relative to acquiring and posting nude photographs and videos of his ex-girlfriend.

The accused, Jeremy Smith of Lot 139 Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse.

Smith was charged with illegal acquisition of data. It is alleged that between March 11 and May 6, 2023 at Meadow Brook Gardens, Smith intentionally and without a lawful excuse, acquired electronic data, being videos and photos from Denise Alexis’ WhatsApp messages.

Smith was also charged with the offence of using a computer system to intimidate a person. It is alleged that Smith between May 27 and July 16 2024 at the same location, used a computer system to publish electronic data of his ex-girlfriend that was obscene, vulgar, profane, rude or indecent that caused emotional distress to Alexis.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Attorney-at-law Eusi Anderson who represented Smith requested reasonable bail for his client. Anderson told the Court that Smith has no prior antecedents, is not at flight risk and is not a danger to the public.

Anderson also told the court that Smith has a Protection Order against Alexis. Anderson alleged that Alexis used threatening language and assaulted Smith in 2023 and as a result, he sought the Protection Order.

The Prosecutor did not object to bail but requested that Smith reports to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters every Friday.

Bail was granted in the sum of $75,000 for each offence.

Smith is scheduled to return to court on August 23, 2024 for statements and fixtures.