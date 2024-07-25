Man charged with attempting to kill stepson

– fight breaks out in Court among relatives

Kaieteur News – A fright broke out at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after a 24-year-old man was remanded to prison for attempting to commit murder on a one-year-old boy.

The accused, Shawn Davidson a construction worker of North East Squatting Area, Georgetown appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge to him. The charge read that on July 17, 2024 at his mentioned residence, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Seddon DeFreitas with intent to murder him. Davidson was not required to plea to the offence.

According police reports, at around 16:00hrs on the mentioned date, Davidson, DeFreitas and the child’s mother were at home. During that time Davidson told the baby’s mother to call the child father and tell him to collect the child or else he will kill him (the baby). The mother called the father and did as she was told, but the father replied that he cannot come for the child and ended the call.

Davidson became annoyed, took a lighter and set fire to the pants DeFreitas was wearing at the time. As a result the baby received burns to his right inner and outer thighs. The woman tried to extinguish the fire and pleaded with Davidson to stop. However, the stepfather continued by placing a mop stick on the baby’s neck and applied pressure until the baby started to spit blood. He later made the mother cut the hair off of the baby’s head.

Davidson recorded the abuse, stating that he will send the video to the baby’s father and said that he will continue to assault the child until the father comes for his son. The mother fearful for her life did not report the matter to the police. However, public-spirited persons heard what happened and brought the mother and baby to the police station on July 19 where an official report was made. The baby was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is listed as critical. Davidson was arrested on July 20 by public-spirited persons and was handed over to the police. He was told of the offence levelled against him and was later charged with the present offence.

During court proceedings an unrepresented Davidson denied the allegations against him. He told the court “It was not like that, me and the child mother had it out and she had she son in she hand. I fire a punch at she and she was frying bake at the time. I tek the pot spoon and beat she. The spoon hit the child and he get bun and the pan fall off the stove and hit the child.” Prosecutor Quincy Lacon objected to bail. He reminded the court that the offence was committed on a one-year-old child. Lacon also told the court that there is video footages of Davidson assaulting the child and due to the severity of the injuries sustained ,the baby was admitted to the hospital and listed as critical. Bail was refused and the accused is scheduled to return to court on August 14,2024.

Additionally, Davidson faced another charge stating that on July 19,2024 in Georgetown while being in the company of another and armed with a gun robbed Ayesha Glenn of several pieces of gold jewellery an iphone and cash amounting to $577,000.Police reported that during the robbery, Davidson took the woman’s four-year-old daughter and placed a gun to the child’s head.

He claimed that he would shoot the child if the woman refuses to hand over her valuables. The woman being fearful for her life handed over her valuables and retrieved her child. Davidson pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was remanded. Meanwhile, as Davidson exited the prisoners chute a fight ensued between relatives in the court compound. Family members of both the child’s mother and Davidson along with public- spirited people protested outside the court urging that Davidson face the full brunt of the law.