Govt. seeks stay of order to deduct, remit to GTU teachers’ dues

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the office of Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC has moved to seek a stay of execution of Justice Sandil Kissoon’s order which compels the State to continue to deduct and remit on behalf of teachers dues to the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU).

This was revealed by Nandlall during an airing of his programme “Issues in the News” on Tuesday evening. According to the AG, the government has moved to challenge “the narrow aspect” of the case which was filed over threats made by the government to deduct salaries of teachers who were on strike action back in February. “We have filed a notice of Appeal and we are awaiting directions from the Court of Appeal with regard to the notice. However, we have also filed a stay of execution in relation to the narrow issue which restrained the government from ceasing to collect the union dues and transmitting it to union…That application will be heard on Wednesday 7th day of August 2024 at 11:00 am at the Court of Appeal,” Nandlall explained.

Faced with strike action by underpaid teachers earlier in the year, the Government of Guyana had threatened to discontinue deducting union dues from teachers and remitting same to the GTU -a decision seen by many as union-busting. Back then in a media release the Ministry of Education (MoE) had indicated that it had written to the GTU to indicate that the Government of Guyana will no longer perform the “kind task of being an agent for the collection of union dues which are remitted to the GTU.” According to the ministry the decision was in accordance with the ruling by the Honourable Chief Justice Ian Chang in the case of Guyana Public Service Union versus Nanda Gopaul (number 584W/2000-Demerara).