Latest update July 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. seeks stay of order to deduct, remit to GTU teachers’ dues

Jul 25, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, S.C.

Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, S.C.

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the office of Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC has moved to seek a stay of execution of Justice Sandil Kissoon’s order which compels the State to continue to deduct and remit on behalf of teachers dues to the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU).

This was revealed by Nandlall during an airing of his programme “Issues in the News” on Tuesday evening.  According to the AG, the government has moved to challenge “the narrow aspect” of the case which was filed over threats made by the government to deduct salaries of teachers who were on strike action back in February. “We have filed a notice of Appeal and we are awaiting directions from the Court of Appeal with regard to the notice. However, we have also filed a stay of execution in relation to the narrow issue which restrained the government from ceasing to collect the union dues and transmitting it to union…That application will be heard on Wednesday 7th day of August 2024 at 11:00 am at the Court of Appeal,” Nandlall explained.

Faced with strike action by underpaid teachers earlier in the year, the Government of Guyana had threatened to discontinue deducting union dues from teachers and remitting same to the GTU -a decision seen by many as union-busting. Back then in a media release the Ministry of Education (MoE) had indicated that it had written to the GTU to indicate that the Government of Guyana will no longer perform the “kind task of being an agent for the collection of union dues which are remitted to the GTU.” According to the ministry the decision was in accordance with the ruling by the Honourable Chief Justice Ian Chang in the case of Guyana Public Service Union versus Nanda Gopaul (number 584W/2000-Demerara).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Nelson backing GDF to go all the way at CFU Club Shield

Nelson backing GDF to go all the way at CFU Club Shield

Jul 25, 2024

– Guyanese club in action tomorrow at 5:00 pm By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force Football Club Captain, Colin Nelson, said his side is eager to kick off in this...
Read More
Dindyal 7-24, Van Lange 77 power Guyana to122-run win

Dindyal 7-24, Van Lange 77 power Guyana to122-run...

Jul 25, 2024

Nine member team off to St Lucia for OECS Invitational Boxing Championship

Nine member team off to St Lucia for OECS...

Jul 25, 2024

Funeral of former Nat U19 cricketer Anthony Rigby set for Tomorrow

Funeral of former Nat U19 cricketer Anthony Rigby...

Jul 25, 2024

Guyana Youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud stars in New York for West Coast Warriors

Guyana Youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud stars...

Jul 25, 2024

Teach them young Table Tennis programme underway at Gymnasium

Teach them young Table Tennis programme underway...

Jul 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]