Archibald and Edghill are Guyana’s Flagbearers for Olympics opening ceremony

Kaieteur Sports – Sprinter Emanuel Archibald and table tennis ace Chelsea Edghill are set to be Guyana’s flagbearers for today’s opening of the Paris Olympic Games.

Edghill will begin her Olympic journey tomorrow in the women’s singles preliminary round at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, while Archibald will compete in the men’s 100m on August 3.

In swimming, Raekwon Noel will make his Olympic debut tomorrow in the men’s 400m freestyle at the Paris La Défense Arena, and on July 30, Aleka Persaud will compete in the women’s 100m freestyle.

Aliyah Abrams will make her third appearance at the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) flagship event when she lines up in the women’s 400m at the Stade de France on August 4.

Regarding today’s lavish opening ceremony for the 33rd Olympiad, which runs until August 11, the French flag will be raised, and the French national anthem will be played to mark the start of what promises to be an event unlike any other since the games began in 1896.

Athletes representing 206 countries will make their ceremonial entrance into the Games, which historically involves marching into a stadium on foot.

However, this year, athletes will proceed by boat along the Seine River.

This will be the first Olympic Opening Ceremony held outside of a stadium. Opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly told The Associated Press, “There’s no model; it’s absolute creation.”

Each national delegation will ride in a boat equipped with cameras to provide immersive access for viewers.

The ceremony will begin at the Austerlitz Bridge and travel just under four miles down the river, ending at the Trocadéro near the Eiffel Tower.

Along the way, the athletes will pass the city’s most prominent icons, including the Louvre and the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral.

At the end of the route, the Olympic torch will be lit, and French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to give opening remarks.

The ceremony will run from 13:30hrs to 17:15hrs.