Men in camouflage rob Essequibo woman of $1M

Kaieteur News – Two men dressed in camouflage suits on Wednesday robbed a business woman of $1M in cash and jewellery at her Lot 6 Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast business.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Fownda Callender who runs a small shop at her home.

Reports are that at around 23:00hrs while the shop was open, two men dressed in camouflage clothing and black footwear entered. They approached the woman and held her at gunpoint and demanded cash and jewellery before ransacking both her house and shop and making good their escape with the money and jewellery.

However, before escaping, one of the suspects discharged two rounds. No reports of injuries have been made.

When the police arrived at the scene, 9mm spent shells were found.

Investigations are ongoing.