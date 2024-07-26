Men in camouflage rob Essequibo woman of $1M

Latest update July 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 26, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two men dressed in camouflage suits on Wednesday robbed a business woman of $1M in cash and jewellery at her Lot 6 Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast business.
The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Fownda Callender who runs a small shop at her home.
Reports are that at around 23:00hrs while the shop was open, two men dressed in camouflage clothing and black footwear entered. They approached the woman and held her at gunpoint and demanded cash and jewellery before ransacking both her house and shop and making good their escape with the money and jewellery.
However, before escaping, one of the suspects discharged two rounds. No reports of injuries have been made.
When the police arrived at the scene, 9mm spent shells were found.
Investigations are ongoing.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 26, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Sprinter Emanuel Archibald and table tennis ace Chelsea Edghill are set to be Guyana’s flagbearers for today’s opening of the Paris Olympic Games. Edghill will begin her...
Jul 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – The AFC continues to adversely comment on the decision of one of its then members, Charrandass Persaud, to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]